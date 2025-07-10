Profile

Jamaica Bids Farewell to OAS Assistant Secretary General Nestor Mendez

Ambassador Anderson Praises the Decade of Distinguished Service To The Americas

OAS Assistant Secretary General
His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, praises Ambassador Nestor Mendez, the outgoing OAS Assistant Secretary General, at a special meeting of the OAS Permanent Council as the ASG concludes 10 years as deputy head of the Organization. At right is Honduras’ Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the OAS Carlos Roberto Quesada Lopez. Sitting behind Ambassador Anderson is Minister-Counselor for trade at the Embassy of Jamaica, Ms. Aliecia Taylor. (Photo Derrick Scott)
Antony Anderson, OAS Ambassador Nestor Mendez, Ambassador Steve Ferrol
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, bids farewell to outgoing Assistant Secretary General of the OAS Ambassador Nestor Mendez. Looking on is Dominica’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Steve Ferrol, who is the current Chair of the of the OAS Permanent Council of member state ambassadors. (Photo: Derrick Scott)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson delivered farewell remarks today honoring Ambassador Nestor Mendez as he concludes his decade-long tenure as Assistant Secretary General of the hemispheric organization.

At a special meeting of the OAS Permanent Council, Ambassador Anderson praised Ambassador Mendez. He highlighted Mendez’s “unwavering commitment” and “tireless passion” for promoting cooperation in the region. Mendez worked hard for social inclusion and development during his service from 2015 to 2025.

“Ambassador Mendez has served the Hemisphere with distinction, diplomacy and unwavering commitment over the past decade,” Anderson stated. “Throughout his tenure, he brought to this role a deep understanding of the challenges facing our region.”

Jamaica praised Mendez for his strong work with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states. He continued to advocate for important issues for Small Island Developing States. Anderson mentioned that Mendez promoted dialogue on youth empowerment, climate resilience, the digital economy, and strengthening institutions. He said, “Ambassador Mendez was a steady voice for fairness, teamwork, and new ideas.”

The Jamaican representative praised Mendez’s leadership in working with the University of the West Indies. He also highlighted Mendez’s efforts in education, gender equality, and public health. Anderson noted that Mendez “often connected stakeholders, the Organization, and civil society. He linked member states and multilateral partners, always promoting constructive dialogue and mutual respect.”

The farewell remarks also recognized Mendez’s deep commitment to fostering inclusion and mutual respect across the Americas. Anderson noted his advocacy for celebrating the rich cultural diversity of member states, ensuring that the OAS recognized and honored national days and commemorative occasions. “His leadership, in this regard, not only promoted unity but also underscored the value of cultural identity as a cornerstone of regional solidarity.”

Ambassador Mendez’s Career

Ambassador Mendez is a career diplomat from Belize. He was first elected as the ninth Assistant Secretary General of the OAS in March 2015. The General Assembly re-elected him unanimously in March 2020 for a second five-year term. His time in office ended on July 11, 2025. He will be succeeded by H.E. Ambassador Laura Gil from Colombia. She will be the first woman to hold this position in the organization’s history.

In closing his remarks, the Jamaican representative said: “Ambassador Mendez, your calm diplomacy, infectious energy and unwavering professionalism will be greatly missed in these Halls. Thank you for your service. Please rest assured that you will always have the enduring respect and friendship of Jamaica.”

The Organization of American States was founded in 1948. It is the main regional forum for political talks and policy decisions in the Western Hemisphere. The organization brings together 35 member states to discuss issues and opportunities in the region.

 

