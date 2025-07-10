Jamaica Bids Farewell to OAS Assistant Secretary General Nestor Mendez

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson delivered farewell remarks today honoring Ambassador Nestor Mendez as he concludes his decade-long tenure as Assistant Secretary General of the hemispheric organization.

At a special meeting of the OAS Permanent Council, Ambassador Anderson praised Ambassador Mendez. He highlighted Mendez’s “unwavering commitment” and “tireless passion” for promoting cooperation in the region. Mendez worked hard for social inclusion and development during his service from 2015 to 2025.

“Ambassador Mendez has served the Hemisphere with distinction, diplomacy and unwavering commitment over the past decade,” Anderson stated. “Throughout his tenure, he brought to this role a deep understanding of the challenges facing our region.”

Jamaica praised Mendez for his strong work with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states. He continued to advocate for important issues for Small Island Developing States. Anderson mentioned that Mendez promoted dialogue on youth empowerment, climate resilience, the digital economy, and strengthening institutions. He said, “Ambassador Mendez was a steady voice for fairness, teamwork, and new ideas.”

The Jamaican representative praised Mendez’s leadership in working with the University of the West Indies. He also highlighted Mendez’s efforts in education, gender equality, and public health. Anderson noted that Mendez “often connected stakeholders, the Organization, and civil society. He linked member states and multilateral partners, always promoting constructive dialogue and mutual respect.”

The farewell remarks also recognized Mendez’s deep commitment to fostering inclusion and mutual respect across the Americas. Anderson noted his advocacy for celebrating the rich cultural diversity of member states, ensuring that the OAS recognized and honored national days and commemorative occasions. “His leadership, in this regard, not only promoted unity but also underscored the value of cultural identity as a cornerstone of regional solidarity.”

Ambassador Mendez’s Career

Ambassador Mendez is a career diplomat from Belize. He was first elected as the ninth Assistant Secretary General of the OAS in March 2015. The General Assembly re-elected him unanimously in March 2020 for a second five-year term. His time in office ended on July 11, 2025. He will be succeeded by H.E. Ambassador Laura Gil from Colombia. She will be the first woman to hold this position in the organization’s history.

In closing his remarks, the Jamaican representative said: “Ambassador Mendez, your calm diplomacy, infectious energy and unwavering professionalism will be greatly missed in these Halls. Thank you for your service. Please rest assured that you will always have the enduring respect and friendship of Jamaica.”

The Organization of American States was founded in 1948. It is the main regional forum for political talks and policy decisions in the Western Hemisphere. The organization brings together 35 member states to discuss issues and opportunities in the region.