Jamaica Applauds Success of 2019 Caribbean Travel Marketplace

Montego Bay, Jamaica Welcomes Scores of International Buyers

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – On the heels of another record-breaking year with total arrivals exceeding 4.3 million visitors, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is celebrating the successful conclusion of this year’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

Produced by the Caribbean Hotel Tourism Association (CHTA) in collaboration with co-hosts the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Jamaica Ministry of Tourism, the event took place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from January 29-31.

This year’s trade show marks the fifth time that Jamaica hosted the event, welcoming 576 supplier delegates from 147 companies.

“As the host destination, we could not be more delighted by the tremendous success of this year’s CHTA Caribbean Travel Marketplace,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “We are proud to celebrate the achievement of new milestones alongside our partners. It was a privilege to welcome so many industry professionals, particularly the new buyers, for a week of networking to cultivate new ways to showcase tourism in the Caribbean.”

Highlights of this year’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace include the first-ever contingent of Chinese travel buyers to attend, as well as 60 new buyer companies from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, India, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Now on its 37th year, Caribbean Travel Marketplace is the leading event in tourism where delegates from Caribbean countries meet with buyers from around the world. It is the largest business-to-business tourism show and provides unprecedented networking opportunities for local industry stakeholders, as well as the ability for Jamaica to showcase the destination to the attending delegates.