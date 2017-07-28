Jamaica 55 Emancipendence Celebration In Miramar

Miramar – City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam is inviting the community to a milestone cultural celebration of Jamaica’s 55th year of independence.

The event is FREE and open to all and will take place on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the Miramar Cultural Center located at 2300 Civic Center, Miramar.

“The city of Miramar is home to many first, second and third generation Jamaicans and so it is fitting for us to host our residents and pay homage to those in the community who go over and beyond to affect the lives of others,” said Messam.

The evening’s celebration will be made possible by the support of Executive Sponsor Trinity Health Care Services, LLC, and corporate sponsors; Victoria Mutual Building Society, Jamaica National Bank, Grace Foods, Western Union and the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Moderated by the incomparable Judge Norman Hemming, fused with the generous participation of professional artists, the likes of vocalist Steve Higgins and Christopher Robinson, musicians Randy Corinthian and Sons of Mystro, cultural dramatist Queen Maxine, and visual artists David Muir and Richard Blackford, makes for a promising evening of nostalgia, entertainment and celebrations.

The Mayor will recognize three individuals with Humanitarian, Educational and Business Awards