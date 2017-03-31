Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference To Officially Launch April 4th

Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference official launch to be streamed live

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be the keynote speaker at the official launch of Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference on Tuesday, April 4 at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Diaspora Conference is slated for July 23-26 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Downtown, Kingston, under the theme “Partnering for Growth”.

The launch will unveil the major activities being planned and highlight partnership opportunities, as well as recognize Legacy Partners who have been consistent supporters for the last six (6) conferences.

The event will be streamed live commencing at 10:00 a.m. (11:00 a.m. EST) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade. It can also be viewed at Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference and Office of the Prime Minister.

This staging of the conference seeks to bring together Jamaicans living overseas and Jamaicans at home under one roof to strengthen linkages and build national pride.

The Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference will also be used as a platform for members of the Diaspora to exchange ideas about how to advance Jamaica’s growth and job creation agenda, identify business opportunities, explore investment options and participate in community projects.