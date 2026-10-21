Jalessa Lazarus Drops New Soca Single “Freedom”

Trinidad and Tobago’s 16-year-old soca artist balances CXC exams, grief and global ambitions while celebrating Caribbean culture.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — At 16, rising soca artist Jalessa Lazarus is entering a defining season. She is preparing to release her new single, “Freedom,” while studying for the 2027 CXC examinations and grieving the loss of her grandmother to breast cancer in May.

“She would always tell me I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Lazarus said, recalling the encouragement she received from her family matriarch.

“Freedom” Celebrates Trinidad and Tobago Culture

Written by Teddy Rhymes, “Freedom” is rooted in self-expression, joy and pride in Trinidad and Tobago culture. Lazarus hopes the groovy soca track will introduce a wider audience to the country’s energy and traditions.

“This song is all about expressing yourself—encouraging enjoyment and appreciation for the culture of Trinidad and Tobago,” she said. “I want people to really get to know what we here in T&T are all about—all that we have and all that we can share with the world.”

Balancing CXC Exams and a Growing Music Career

Produced by Millbeatz Music, “Freedom” arrives as Lazarus works to balance the demands of school and music. Under Kevin Millien’s guidance at Millbeatz Entertainment, she is also learning piano and guitar.

Lazarus is studying Mathematics, English Language, Information Technology, Social Studies, Principles of Business and Office Administration. A timetable helps her divide her attention between the classroom and the studio, and she plans to release more music after completing her exams.

Her ambitions extend beyond soca. She wants to inspire younger performers, take her music around the world and eventually explore R&B, with Adele among her inspirations.

A Young Voice for Positive Soca Music

Lazarus has studied the art form under performers including Preedy, Nailah Blackman, Patrice Roberts and Voice. She believes soca’s global appeal lies in its uplifting spirit and says explicit language is unnecessary in the genre.

“Music is generally a vibe. It’s therapy for people,” she said. “Our music is all about dancing, freeing up, dressing up in costumes and being happy; it’s happy music.”

Honoring Her Grandmother and Supporting Cancer Fighters

The release also carries personal meaning. As Lazarus celebrates her Caribbean identity through “Freedom,” she is using her platform to remember her grandmother and encourage people affected by cancer.

“I want to take the time to extend hope and prayers to anyone who’s dealing with any type of cancer this month and every day onward. God is always with you,” she said.

What’s Next for Jalessa Lazarus

Looking ahead, Lazarus plans to release an EP. She expects to sit out competitions in 2027 while completing her CXC exams, then return to performance afterward. Her mother, Phylesha, praised her commitment and thanked songwriter Teddy Rhymes for his support and encouragement.

Follow Jalessa Lazarus: Instagram @jalessa_lazarus