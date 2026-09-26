Jahbradez Sounds The Alarm: “Signs And The Times” Calls Jamaica’s Youth To A Better Path

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Browsing the streets of several Jamaican communities, it is not strange to see many youth passing the time. This waywardness is a concern for civic groups and some politicians.

The lack of upward mobility in his country also surprises singer Jahbradez. It inspired him to write and record “Signs And The Times“, a song produced by Oliver Thompson and Nnamdi Robinson.

They released the single on September 25.

“Signs And The Times comes straight from the heart, just looking at what is happening on the streets right now. To be honest, it hurts my soul to see how many of the youths are leaning in the direction of violence,” said Jahbradez. “It feels like the easy way out, but we still have to reach them and show them a better path.”

“Signs And The Times” is the follow-up to Together, a song he recorded for producer Sheldon Townsend. Political turbulence throughout the world influenced that track before its early 2026 release.

For his latest song, Jahbradez was struck by a topic close to home.

“We all know the system is far from perfect. Opportunities in Jamaica are tight, but there are jobs needing to be filled and doors waiting to be opened. The government needs to address the minimum wage and bring about real economic change, but we cannot wait for them to do the right thing,” he noted.

In April, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica reported that youth unemployment in the country was at an alarming 11.7 per cent. At the end of 1999, it stood at 9.99 per cent.

Jahbradez is from Trelawny parish in western Jamaica. A graduate of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston, he was drummer and founding member of the Pentateuch band. They recorded and released one album, The Genesis, in 2012.

“Signs And The Times” features O’niel Dacres on keyboards, Randy Fletcher (trombone), Okiel McIntyre (trumpet) and Deshaun Fender on saxophone.