Jah Cure “Love Notes” Mixtape Out Now

New York – Its Cure again. Jah Cure’s new mixtape “Love Notes” is out and as summer weather makes its debut, Jah Cure brings his own heat to warm your spirits and your heart.

Mixed by DJ Polish, ‘Love Notes’ features new favorites and classics such as ‘Magic’ ft. Tory Lanez, ‘Only You’ featuring Mya, ‘Never Find’, ‘Call On Me’ ft. Phyllisia Ross, and many more. To top if off, Cure adds a personal touch to the mixtape with notes of love to his fans.

The mixtape follows the release of his most recent album “Royal Soldier” which included singles “Telephone Love”, “Risk it All” featuring Phyllisia Ross, “Life is Real” featuring Popcaan, “Marijuana” featuring Damian ‘Jr.Gong’ Marley, “Pretty Face” and “Royal Soldier’. He is currently working on new music.