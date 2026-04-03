Jacksonville, FL Ranks #1 in DUI Fatality Rate Among All 100 Largest U.S. Metros

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Jacksonville ranks #1 out of the 100 largest U.S. metros for DUI-related fatalities per capita, with a rate of 2.21 deaths per 100,000 residents annually.

Over five years (2019–2023), the city recorded 190 total DUI-related fatalities, averaging 38 deaths per year.

Jacksonville’s rate is nearly 8x higher than Palm Bay (0.28), Florida’s second-highest metro, and more than 13x the statewide average across all other Florida metros combined.

JACKSONVILLE – While Florida is home to nine metros large enough to rank among the country’s top 100, one city stands entirely apart from the rest: Jacksonville. The city recorded the highest per capita rate of drunk-driving deaths of any major metro in the country, and its numbers are so far above both its Florida peers and national benchmarks that they make up a persistent public safety crisis.

An analysis by Stanley Law Offices ranked the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas by their average annual DUI-related fatality rate per 100,000 residents, using five-year averages from 2019 through 2023. Fatal crash data were drawn from the NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System via the CDAN Query Tool; population figures are from the U.S. Census Bureau metropolitan statistical area estimates.

Jacksonville Tops All 100 U.S. Metros With a DUI Fatality Rate of 2.21 per 100K

Rank Metro State Population (2023) Avg. Annual DUI Fatalities Avg. Annual DUI Fatalities per 100K 1 Jacksonville FL 1,723,198 38.0 2.21 2 Colorado Springs CO 771,645 16.6 2.15 3 Tucson AZ 1,068,579 19.2 1.80 4 Fresno CA 1,183,301 21.2 1.79 5 El Paso TX 878,319 13.4 1.53 6 Louisville KY 1,377,729 18.0 1.31 7 Bakersfield CA 916,646 11.8 1.29 8 Stockton CA 805,909 9.8 1.22 9 Memphis TN 1,340,448 16.2 1.21 10 San Antonio TX 2,715,709 31.8 1.17

Jacksonville’s rate of 2.21 DUI-related fatalities per 100,000 residents annually places it at the top of the national ranking, ahead of 99 other major U.S. metros. Its nearest competitor nationally, Colorado Springs, records 2.15 per 100K. The gap between Jacksonville and the 10th-ranked city, San Antonio (1.17), shows that Jacksonville is not simply part of a dangerous cluster; it sits at the very apex of drunk driving mortality risk among all large American cities.

Looking at the study, Joe Stanley, founder of Stanley Law Offices, commented:

“These numbers represent actual families in cities that rarely make national headlines. Jacksonville’s rate of 2.21 fatalities per 100,000 residents is nearly six times the national average. When we look at the data this way, per capita, smaller and mid-size cities carry a disproportionate share of this preventable loss.”

Jacksonville vs. Florida: A City in a Class of Its Own Within the Sunshine State

Metro State Population (2023) Avg. Annual DUI Fatalities Rate per 100K National Rank Jacksonville FL 1,723,198 38.0 2.21 #1 Palm Bay FL 646,705 1.8 0.28 #54 Cape Coral FL 844,226 1.8 0.21 #62 Lakeland FL 824,172 1.6 0.19 #66 Tampa FL 3,374,078 6.2 0.18 #68 Orlando FL 2,864,544 4.6 0.16 #74 Deltona FL 724,514 1.0 0.14 #76 North Port FL 916,536 0.8 0.09 #86 Miami FL 6,334,517 3.8 0.06 #92

Nine metros represent Florida in the national top 100 analysis, yet the data tells a story of profound imbalance. Eight of those nine metros cluster between 0.06 and 0.28 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents, a range that places them all in the bottom half of the national ranking. Jacksonville sits at 2.21, a rate nearly 8 times higher than Palm Bay, the state’s second-ranked metro for DUI fatalities.

Among Comparable Cities Nationwide, Jacksonville Has No Peer: Rates vs. Similar-Sized Metros (1.4M–2.1M Residents)

Metro State Population (2023) Avg. Annual DUI Fatalities per 100K National Rank Jacksonville FL 1,723,198 2.21 #1 Oklahoma City OK 1,481,480 0.65 #25 San Jose CA 1,965,478 0.64 #26 Raleigh NC 1,522,844 0.41 #43 Milwaukee WI 1,567,889 0.34 #47 Virginia Beach VA 1,788,412 0.18 #71 Providence RI 1,688,482 0.07 #89

When controlling for population, comparing Jacksonville only with metros of similar size (1.4 million to 2.1 million residents), Jacksonville’s exceptionalism becomes even starker. Among its seven size-comparable peers in the national dataset, Jacksonville’s rate of 2.21 is over three times higher than the next closest city, Oklahoma City (0.65). At the other end of the peer group, Providence, Rhode Island, records just 0.07 per 100k.

The Other End of the Spectrum: Jacksonville’s Rate Against the Nation’s 10 Safest Metros

Metro State Population (2023) Avg. Annual DUI Fatalities per 100K Avg. Annual DUI Fatalities Rank Scranton PA 571,249 0.00 0.0 #100 St. Louis MO 2,805,507 0.02 0.6 #99 Allentown PA 878,487 0.02 0.2 #98 Dayton OH 816,546 0.02 0.2 #97 Provo UT 738,375 0.03 0.2 #96 Fayetteville AR 591,895 0.03 0.2 #95 Portland ME 567,916 0.04 0.2 #94 Boston MA 4,967,266 0.04 1.8 #93 Miami FL 6,334,517 0.06 3.8 #92 Harrisburg PA 608,806 0.07 0.4 #91

The contrast between Jacksonville and the nation’s safest metros illustrates the full scale of the divide. Scranton, Pennsylvania, recorded zero DUI-related fatalities over the entire five-year study period. Boston, a metropolis of nearly 5 million people, averaged just 1.8 deaths per year at a rate of 0.04 per 100K. Jacksonville’s rate of 2.21 is over 55 times higher than Boston’s, and effectively infinite compared to Scranton’s zero.

Methodology

The study analyzed DUI-related traffic fatalities across the top 100 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas by population. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s CDAN Query Tool was used to source the fatal crash data. This tool tracks crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers and derives its information from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Population estimates came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s metropolitan statistical area data. For each metro, the analysis calculated the average annual number of DUI-related fatalities across the five years from 2019 through 2023, then expressed that figure as a rate per 100,000 residents using the 2023 population estimate. To identify the geographic areas where alcohol-impaired driving most frequently results in death, we ranked metros from highest to lowest per capita rate. This per capita approach helps prevent population differences between metros from obscuring underlying risk levels.

Data Sources

NHTSA CDAN Query Tool: https://cdan.dot.gov/query U.S. Census Bureau, Metropolitan Statistical Area Population Estimates: https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2020s-total-metro-and-micro-statistical-areas.html



About Stanley Law Offices

Stanley Law Offices represents personal injury clients across America, focusing on smaller communities overlooked by national safety rankings. The firm combines legal advocacy with public safety research to protect drivers and families. Learn more at www.stanleylawoffices.com.