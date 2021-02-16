[MIAMI] – As Afro-conscious parents, Hopeton and Dawn Lindo ensured their three children identified with the Motherland by giving them African names. Fitting then, that daughters Terehas and Sharifa have been cited for Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Black History Month celebrations.

The sisters work in the Miami institution’s operation theater as Certified Registered Nurses Anesthetists (CRNA). Terehas, 38, has been employed there for 11 years while 30 year-old Sharifa joined her just over one year ago.

Terehas Lindo Williamson told South Florida Caribbean News that she and her sister are grateful to be recognized by Jackson Memorial, the third largest public hospital in the United States.

She stated that while their personal goal is to excel as anesthetists, inspiring persons of color to pursue a similar career is another shared objective.

“We would like to see minority youths informed about all the possibilities in the nursing profession, including advance practice nursing with a masters or doctorate degree,” she said.

Lindo Williamson, who was born in Jamaica, graduated from Florida International University while South Florida native Sharifa is a graduate of the University of Miami.

Their father is a respected singer/songwriter and producer who has penned hit songs for Shabba Ranks, J. C. Lodge, Buju Banton and Gregory Isaacs. They followed their mother’s path into the health care system; she is a Certified Nurses Assistant.

The Lindos came of age in Jamaica during the 1970s, a decade of intense black consciousness. They passed on that cultural awareness to their children.

“Our parents gave us African names. Terehas means Blessed and Sharifa means Distinguished. Black history is very important to us,” said Sharifa Lindo.

Their employers lauded Terehas Lindo Williamson and Sharifa Lindo, saying in a statement that, “Both are incredibly proud to work at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and their family in Jamaica is overjoyed to know that the sisters are working in Miami-Dade’s largest public hospital network.”