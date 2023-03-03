Jack Daniel’s Inaugural Black Achievers Awards Celebrates Miami’s Rich Black Entrepreneurial Spirit

SOUTH FLORIDA – Ten Miami-based changemakers were honored at the inaugural 2023 Black Achievers Award presented by Jack Daniel’s for their outstanding work in their respective fields. The award ceremony and mixer were created to recognize and celebrate South Florida’s Black professionals, community organizers, and activists who have made significant contributions to the South Florida community.

Jack Daniels partnered with local Black-owned women’s businesses to curate and produce the award’s presentation. The event closed out Black History month at the Historic Hampton House in Miami.

Changemakers and Trailblazers

Honorees included:

Isiah “Zaybo” Thomas (Co-founder-Roots Collective)

(Co-founder-Roots Collective) Whenda “Wanda” Tima (Founder L’Union Suite)

(Founder L’Union Suite) Stichiz (103.5 The Beat Radio Personality)

(103.5 The Beat Radio Personality) Dr. Geden Franck (Sports Medicine Physician-Memorial Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine)

(Sports Medicine Physician-Memorial Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine) Michaeljohn Green (Deputy Director of Economic Development-Miami-Dade County)

(Deputy Director of Economic Development-Miami-Dade County) Barbara Jaques (Founder JACQ’S Skincare)

(Founder JACQ’S Skincare) Ashley Gantt, Esq. (Florida State Representative)

(Florida State Representative) Chanel T. Rowe, Esq. (Founding & Managing Partner at Uriel Law)

(Founding & Managing Partner at Uriel Law) Daniel Agnew (Co-founder-Roots Collective)

(Co-founder-Roots Collective) James “Munch” Mungin (Roots Collective)

The award’s presentation celebrated Jack Daniel’s brand commitment to highlighting and celebrating Black professionals and entrepreneurs in the South Florida market. The event was headed by LaJuane Mack, Region Multicultural Manager – Central at Brown-Forman. The invite-only event featured a vintage Black excellence theme that naturally flowed with the ambiance of the Hampton House’s decor.

Event Curated by Three Black Women Owned Companies

The Black Achievers Awards event was curated by a collaborative venture by Black Miami women entrepreneurs. They are Alexis Brown – Founder of SocialXChange; Ernisha Randolph- Founder of Sweet Butter Hospitality Group; and Janéy Tate, Publisher of Hy-Lo News.

“We’re excited to come together and recognize our peers and new rising stars in South Florida. There is so much commentary about the brain drain and losing talent and millennial talent leaving South Florida, but this is a counter-narrative to that,” said Alexis Brown, Founder of SocialXChange. “The Black Achievers Awards celebrates what is great about Black South Florida and our contributions.”

The three Millennial Black women entrepreneurs joined forces to pull their resources and used their expertise in their industries with the mission to highlight the Black entrepreneurial leaders and community activists in South Florida.

“We are celebrating Black entrepreneurship and excellence and recognizing our Black entrepreneurial ecosystem who have undeniably impacted the South Florida community,” said Ernisha Randolph, Founder & CEO of Sweet Butter Hospitality Group and owner of We Shuckin restaurants.

The three women want to focus on people in the community who go unsung but deserve recognition.