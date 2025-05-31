JACANA Donates Proceeds from 420 Festival to ISSA Trust Foundation

ST. ANN, Jamaica – Today, JACANA proudly handed over a donation from its 420 Festival proceeds to the ISSA Trust Foundation. This donation supports the construction of The Mary Issa Paediatric and Adolescent Health Centre in St. Ann. It is the first dedicated facility of its kind on Jamaica’s North Coast.

The official cheque handover ceremony took place at JACANA’s flagship dispensary in Manor Park. Paul Issa of ISSA Trust Foundation, Alerie Hull Duhaney CFO of JACANA, and members of the media were in attendance.

“JACANA is incredibly proud to say that proceeds from our 420 Festival are going towards supporting this wonderful cause. St. Ann is JACANA’s home, and it’s also where I’m from, so it’s meaningful to me to be able to contribute to the Mary Issa Health Centre,” said Alexandra Chong, CEO and Co-Founder of JACANA.

A cornerstone project of the ISSA Trust Foundation in partnership with Jamaica’s Ministry of Health & Wellness, the Mary Issa Health Centre will deliver world-class pediatric and adolescent medical care to children and teens across the region – many of whom currently lack access to specialized services.

This donation shows JACANA’s strong commitment to community wellness and social responsibility. It aligns with their mission to improve lives through access to natural, plant-based medicine and holistic care.

The funds were raised through part proceeds from JACANA’s recent 420 Festival, held in Ocho Rios. The event drew hundreds of guests and international recognition.