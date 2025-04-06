JABLUM Coffee House Aims for Island-Wide Reach

By Lyndon Taylor

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The JABLUM Coffee House brand is brewing up big expansion plans, with one new location set to open within the next two months, adding to its current four outlets across the island.

Managing Director & CEO of Mavis Bank Coffee Factory, Norman Grant, revealed the news in an exclusive interview with South Florida Caribbean News during Expo Jamaica 2025, now underway at the National Arena in Kingston.

“This is one of the key areas in which the company is looking to expand,” Grant stated, pointing to the growing demand for authentic Jamaican coffee experiences. He also disclosed that the company’s vision is to establish a JABLUM Coffee House in every parish within the next 18 months, bringing the world-famous Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee even closer to locals and visitors alike.

As part of its broader growth strategy, JABLUM is also focused on increasing local distribution. “We want every single tourist that comes to Jamaica to leave with a pack of Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee, and that’s the strategy we’re using,” Grant emphasized.

These efforts are part of a larger initiative to consolidate the JABLUM brand, enhance customer access, and grow the domestic and international market for Jamaican coffee.

Japan is the major market for the distribution of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee (Jablum), with about 70 percent of total production exported there, followed by the United States 20 percent and 10 percent to Europe & the Rest of the World.

Expo Jamaica

Expo Jamaica, which runs from April 4 to 6, is the largest and most influential trade show in the English-speaking Caribbean. This year’s theme, “Global Partnerships, Local Impact – Advancing Jamaica’s Reach,” reflects the drive of Jamaican businesses like JABLUM to expand their footprint while promoting local excellence.

With its signature rich aroma and smooth flavor, Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee remains one of the most sought-after coffees in the world — and JABLUM is aiming to make it a staple for every visitor and household on the island.