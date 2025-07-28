Kingston, Jamaica – In a remarkable milestone of national and business history, J. Wray & Nephew Limited, Jamaica’s first registered company, celebrates its 200th anniversary. 200 years of continuous operation, innovation, and community partnership that have shaped both Jamaica’s economic landscape and the global spirits industry.

Jamaican Rum

Founded in 1825 by entrepreneur John Wray, the company has stood the test of time, transforming from a single tavern in Kingston into one of the Caribbean’s most iconic and enduring producers of rums and spirits. With this anniversary, J. Wray & Nephew cements its place not only as a pioneer of the Jamaican rum industry but as a pillar of national development, philanthropy and culture.

As Jamaica’s oldest corporation, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd has played a vital role in shaping the country’s economy, culture and as a leading flag bearer of Brand Jamaica globally over the years, the company has expanded its reach, exporting premium Jamaican spirits to over 60 countries worldwide and helping to build global recognition for the unique qualities of Jamaican rum.

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum

Its portfolio includes internationally celebrated brands such as Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, the world’s top-selling high-strength white rum, and Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, one of the oldest and most respected rum brands globally. These brands have become household names and have contributed significantly to the country’s export economy, and are a major contributor to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP)

J. Wray & Nephew’s rums have won prestigious awards at global exhibitions dating back to the 1800s, including gold medals in London, Paris, Amsterdam, New Orleans, and Jamaica. These accolades underscore the company’s long-standing commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in spirits production.

In addition to brand and market leadership, the company has invested heavily in infrastructure and job creation across the island. It established one of the Caribbean’s most modern blending and bottling plants in the 1970s and developed a nationwide retail network that brought commercial activity and employment to multiple communities.

JWN has been a leader in sustainability in the industry, investing in waste treatment and energy solutions to supply the growing demand for Jamaica rums. Since its acquisition in 2012 by the Campari group, has invested greatly into modernising the company’s operations.

Joy Spence Master Blender

The company has also been a trailblazer in the spirits industry, having appointed Joy Spence as the world’s first female Master Blender in 1997, a historic moment for gender equity and leadership in the global beverage sector. In 2002, it reached a major commercial milestone when it surpassed one million cases of Appleton Estate sold worldwide, marking its stature as a global powerhouse.

Beyond commerce, J. Wray & Nephew has demonstrated a strong and sustained commitment to national development through its charitable arm, the JWN Foundation. The foundation focuses on serving Jamaican communities and underprivileged populations through education, social development, and capacity-building programmes. This institutionalised philanthropic effort builds on the company’s history of community care and cultural preservation.

“Two hundred years ago, J. Wray & Nephew became Jamaica’s first registered company. Today, we’re not only celebrating our endurance, but our contribution to the country’s commercial fabric. This moment is a tribute to Jamaican resilience, creativity, and enterprise. It is a celebration that honours not just our longevity, but our evolution as a corporate citizen that has consistently adapted to serve Jamaica’s economic development while building a global brand,” said Daniel Caron, Managing Director of J. Wray & Nephew Limited.

To celebrate its 200th anniversary, the company will hold a year-long program of events. These events will honor its rich history, the people who built the company, and the communities it serves.

One activity is a special promotion. Part of the proceeds will support the JWN Foundation. This will help improve learning and community centers across the island.

“Our bicentenary is not just a celebration of our past; it’s a powerful statement about the future of Jamaican enterprise. For two centuries, we’ve proudly carried the spirit of Jamaica across the globe, and we remain committed to honouring our roots while forging bold new paths for the generations to come,” Caron added.

200th Anniversary: “The Spirit of Jamaica”

For its 200th anniversary, the spirits company will highlight its long support of sports, music, and culture. This shows the strong partnership the company has with Jamaica. This connection is shown by the government calling its Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum brand “The Spirit of Jamaica.”

J. Wray & Nephew Limited is starting its third century. It is prepared to showcase Jamaican innovation. The company values its heritage and has global ambitions.