J Vibe Releases New Reggae Anthem “Spark Up”

MIAMI – Grammy-winning producer J Vibe, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Reggae, R&B, and Pop, is turning up the heat in the music world. Fresh off his significant contribution to Rihanna’s highly anticipated reggae album, J Vibe has released his latest single, Spark Up — a reggae anthem celebrating weed culture and the universal joys of lighting up. Featuring reggae icons Busy Signal and Collie Buddz, the track is now available on all major music platforms.

An Anthem that Unites Culture and Creativity

Spark Up is more than a song; it celebrates reggae’s catchy rhythms and the relaxed vibes of island life. Busy Signal’s lively flow and Collie Buddz’s unique melodies bring the spirit of reggae to life. The track also gives a fresh, modern twist to the genre.

“Reggae has always been a heartbeat within my music. Bringing together icons like Busy Signal and Collie Buddz for this track was an incredible experience,” said J Vibe. “Spark Up is about preserving the essence of reggae while giving it a fresh, modern twist.”

DJ Vibe’s Stellar Track Record

J Vibe has a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for Strictly Roots by Morgan Heritage in 2016. He was also nominated for Keisha Cole’s R&B hit Heaven Sent. His achievements are impressive, as are his collaborations with global stars. He has worked with Rihanna, Estelle, and Damian Marley. J Vibe has also contributed hits to Rihanna’s reggae project. He has shown that he is a strong force in the music industry.

Spark Up is another masterpiece in his repertoire, further solidifying him as a pioneer who blends tradition with innovation.

Available Now

Spark Up by J Vibe (featuring Busy Signal and Collie Buddz) is making waves globally on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms. Whether sparking up solo or vibing with friends, this is the track your playlist has been waiting for.