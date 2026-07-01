iTunes Reggae Chart Success for Righteous Teacher

NASSAU, Bahamas – Bahamian reggae artiste Righteous Teacher is celebrating a major career milestone. “Give Thanks,” his new collaboration with international dancehall star Busy Signal, climbed to #3 on the USA iTunes Reggae chart.

“This is my first time making it onto the USA iTunes Reggae chart, and Busy Signal helped make that moment possible,” said Righteous Teacher, whose real name is Demarco Grant. “He is the first Jamaican artiste I have worked with. Also, this collaboration means a lot to me.”

Recorded in May and released on June 5, “Give Thanks” was produced by Crawba Genius. He played a key role in bringing the Bahamian-Jamaican collaboration to life.

Righteous Teacher said the collaboration came together after his road manager connected with Crawba Genius in Jamaica. This connection opened the door for the Busy Signal feature. “Working with Busy Signal was an incredible experience,” he said. “He is an amazingly talented artiste with a natural feel for the sound, and I look forward to working with him again in the future.”

The chart success adds to Righteous Teacher’s growing international momentum. In 2020, his single “Favour Bounce Da Revolution” reached #35 on Billboard’s Top 40 Mainstream Indicator chart.

With “Give Thanks,” Righteous Teacher delivers a message of gratitude, resilience, and celebration. Therefore, the record stands as both a personal victory and a proud moment for Bahamian reggae on the global stage.