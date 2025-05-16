Israel Tech Week in Miami: Shaping the Future of Global Innovation

by Alyssa Spence

MIAMI – Israel Tech Week debuted in Miami this year and stands out as a connector between Israeli technology and the rest of the world. The event gave professionals from all industries the chance to hear about the latest developments in their areas of interest. With innovation and opportunity as the recurring theme, it became clear that Israel’s technological progress is paving the way for broader societal advancements.

Among the speakers was Yechiel Leiter, who currently serves as the Ambassador of Israel to the United States. He shared that technology is “all about renewal, creativity, and thinking outside-of-the-box.” These words reflect how new developments can spark transformation, not just in tech but across communities.

Consul General of Israel in Miami

Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the Consul General of Israel in Miami, emphasized how Israel’s research and development is what people should associate Israel’s technology with. He described Israel as a bridge between past and future, where Tel Aviv is becoming a central hub for innovation. He pointed out that Israeli tech is often designed with global impact in mind, responding not only to the needs of their country, but also the needs of the world.

Florida has become a major hub for Israeli business, and Elbaz-Starinsky highlighted the growing partnerships between the state and Israel.

Global Impact

For start-ups from Israel, Miami is proving to be a gateway into the American market. That momentum holds promise for Miami’s broader economy, and for communities throughout South Florida. Technology is creating new jobs and improving education. Events like Israel Tech Week demonstrate how global ideas can lead to local changes.

The event had an integration with eMerge Americas, which showcased its connection to the South Florida community and global communities.

Global The impact of Israel Tech Week extends far beyond Miami. It impacts new opportunities between South Florida and Israel, where collaboration, access, and investment are key. Bob Grossman is a mergers and acquisitions lawyer. He works in both Miami and Tel Aviv. He noted the link between education and innovation.

Israel Technology

He stated, “About 10% of the world’s unicorns come from Israel… a very small population with a large number of companies, especially in tech.” Which is likely the result of strong technical training and higher learning, which has led to major advancements like instant messaging, computer chips, and semiconductors. This is evident by how the company has the top amount of PhDs per capita in the world.

Those advancements are now reaching new industries, including agri-tech and health tech. Grossman introduced a key example, “Insightec, an Israeli medical tech firm, developed Neuravive, a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for essential tremor treatment using MR-guided focused ultrasound, demonstrating Israel’s global leadership in precision neurotechnology.”

Israel Tech Week served as an entry point into new possibilities. It provides access to the people behind technologies that could truly change the world, while also shaping Miami into a thriving tech hub. For South Florida, it provides access to the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and grow alongside these innovations.