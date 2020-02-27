Island Syndicate Presents 4th Annual Taste the Islands Experience in Pembroke Pines

// // //

Gourmet bites from some of South Florida’s top Caribbean chefs and restaurants, celebrity cooking demos and live entertainment at a food-inclusive, all-VIP event. Mother’s Day Weekend.

Fort Lauderdale – Island Syndicate’s 4th installment of The Taste the Islands Experience (TTIX 2020) taking place Mother’s Day weekend, May 9th-10th, 2020, includes all the ingredients to create a vibrant culinary affair for the discerning foodie.

This annual destination event showcases South Florida’s Caribbean cuisine and cultural diversity, also allowing guests to engage with tourism ambassadors, and visiting chefs and mixologists from the islands.

An interactive stage features top chefs from the Caribbean culinary world who will conduct live demonstrations while sharing tips on culinary techniques.

The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Broward and in partnership with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB), Island SPACE, Island Syndicate and History Fort Lauderdale.

The event this year takes residence at its new home inside the Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025. Tickets can be purchased at www.ttiexperience.com

The line up of celebrity chefs and mixologists includes Taste the Islands TV show host Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair, Taste the Islands TV show co-host, Cynthia “Chef Thia” Verna, and award-winning Mixologist Philip “Casanova” Antoine of Barbados. See also: Taste the Islands Goes from Screen to Table in New Cookbook TTIX 2020 will also include live music, glam studio and a variety of other colorful and flavourful experiences. Although a relative newcomer to the food festival scene, TTIX has quickly grown into a culinary experience worthy of a trip to the South Florida area for food and spirits enthusiasts. “Greater Fort Lauderdale is a major player in the diverse food and culture scene, and we are proud that TTIX has become a favorite destination event, highlighting our amazing multicultural culinary offerings,” states Calibe Thompson-co-founder and producer of the Taste The Island Experience. “We’re really excited about the timing as well. Although the Saturday event is for grown folks, we’re looking forward to becoming the premier option for a family-friendly Caribbean Mother’s Day mimosa brunch as well.” “The Greater Fort Lauderdale CVB is excited to partner with the Taste the Island Experience as it provides us with an opportunity to expose our visitors and residents to an authentic and truly unique Caribbean experience,” shares Albert Tucker, VP Multicultural Business and Government Affairs at the GFLCVB. TTIX 2020 is pleased to announce the participation of some of South Florida’s most beloved chefs and restaurants. They include Swirl Wine Bistro (Coconut Creek), Fiery Irie (Pembroke Pines), Reed’s Catering (North Miami), Butterflakes Bakery (Tamarac) and Tony’s Restaurant (Miramar) to name a few. Support for The 2020 Taste the Islands Experience is provided in part by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, and Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund. Taste the Islands Experience (TTIX) 2020 Event Details Saturday, May 9th, 2020 The Taste the Islands Experience. A food-inclusive all-VIP evening of gourmet bites, Caribbean cocktails, cultural activities, and island entertainment. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 5:00pm – 10:00pm Sunday, May 10th, 2020 TTIX Brunch on the Sunny Side. A late morning brunch with Caribbean buffet, tropical mimosas, steel drum music, couture fashion show and Mother’s Day serenade. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 11:00am – 2:00pm

