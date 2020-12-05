Island SPACE Caribbean Museum – Soft Opening
Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is NOW OPEN at Westfield Broward Mall, 8000 W Broward Blvd #1422, Plantation, FL 33388. Thursdays through Sundays | 11a.m. to 7p.m.
Friends of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum joined the nonprofit’s board members for the soft opening of the first Caribbean heritage museum in the U.S.
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), sponsoring the Music display, and GraceKennedy Foods USA (Grace Foods), sponsoring the Culinary display, presented underwriting checks. Their funds were donated in support of the history-making facility representing South Florida’s diverse Caribbean communities.
Island SPACE welcomes visitors from every background to learn about and embrace these colorful cultures.
