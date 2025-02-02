Video

Island Space Caribbean Museum hosts Panel on Gentrification of Jamaican Music

‪@IslandSPACE hosted a panel on the gentrification of Jamaican music.

Gentrification of Jamaican Music Panelists:

  • Ian Lewis of Inner Circle
  • Grammy Award-winning producer Jason “J-Vibe” Farmer
  • Vice President of Sales at VP Records Aaron Talbert
  • Grammy Award-winning artist and influencer Tifa
  • Selector and entrepreneur Supa Twitch
  • Moderated by radio personality G Cole of the podcast Homegrown with G Cole

The panel is a prelude to the Reggae Genealogy music festival, which will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025.  Attendees will enjoy an immersive journey through Jamaica’s unparalleled musical legacy in celebration of Reggae Month (February).

Gates for the Reggae Genealogy concert open at 4 p.m. with showtime at 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 pre-sold to $75 for full-priced VIP. Tickets for the family-friendly Reggae Genealogy music festival are available at reggaegenealogy.org/tickets

