Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Hosts FIYAH Gala Event

FORT LAUDERDALE — This autumn, immerse yourself in a realm where traditional tales take center stage and innovation shines brightly in a tribute to heritage, sophistication, and pride from the diaspora. Island SPACE Caribbean Museum proudly presents its fifth anniversary gala, Milestones: FIYAH! Fashion. Folklore. Future., scheduled for Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the luxurious Oceanfront Ballroom within the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa.

Ticketing and sponsorship information is available at islandspacefl.org/fiyah.

Couture and Culture Collide

Set against a backdrop of Caribbean elegance, myth, music and magic, the gala invites attendees to step into an immersive world where ancestral spirit meets high fashion, and passion for culture meets purpose.

From the glamorous red carpet to the fashion runway, attendees are encouraged to don formal attire influenced by Caribbean legends, reinterpreting famous figures such as Trinidad’s Soucouyant, Jamaica’s Anansi, and Haiti’s Baron Samedi, among others.

The FIYAH! Gala Look Book was curated to spark ideas for a show-stopping ensemble.

The evening will feature:

A Red Carpet Like No Other

A Theatrical Extravagance of Live Performances

A Keynote That Sparks the Soul

The 2025 Caribbean Icon Awards

Caribbean Rhythm & Revelry

A Seductive Three-Course Tropical Feast

Get ready to spend the night with shining stars from the Caribbean. This includes famous performers, athletes, community leaders, and generous donors. Media personalities and trendsetters will also join in. They all come together to support this important cultural event and its legacy.

A Call to Action: A Million-Dollar Mission

This gala-meets-cultural-spectacle launches a capital campaign with an ambitious goal of raising $1 million in support of museum staffing, operations, expanded programming and to lay the groundwork for an anticipated expansion into a larger, long-term home. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will directly support this mission.

“Our current museum has outgrown its walls,” says Executive Director Calibe Thompson. “We are raising $1 million to make sure Island SPACE isn’t just a beautiful idea, but rather a lasting institution with the power to grow, endure and transform the Caribbean diaspora’s profile throughout the U.S. and the world.”

Behind the FIYAH!

The theme draws on the heat and heart of the Caribbean — from volcanoes to Carnival, folklore to futurism. It’s a celebration of the region’s coolness, courage, creativity and collective memory, brought to life through theatrical performance, dramatic décor, mythic fashion and stories of impact.

But beyond the spectacle, FIYAH! fuels a cause that matters. “This is such a unique gem here,” said Neki Mohan, VP of MultiCultural Business & Community Engagement for Visit Lauderdale. “It’s the only Caribbean heritage museum in the world, and that is so significant for use here in Broward County.”

Island SPACE exists to preserve, celebrate, and share the stories of the Caribbean diaspora. The museum is a place for the community. It is a stage for artists and a classroom for future generations. It helps Caribbean culture grow, inspire, and last.

In just five years, Island SPACE has hosted over 30 exhibitions. It has welcomed tens of thousands of guests. The organization has received support from federal and state governments, Florida Power & Light, and Florida Humanities. The City of Plantation and many others have also helped. Island SPACE has partnered with consulates, artists, and scholars from the Caribbean and diaspora to provide meaningful programs.