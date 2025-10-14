PLANTATION — Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is turning up the heat for its 5th Anniversary Gala, Milestones: FIYAH! Fashion. Folklore. Future. The evening promises a spectacular lineup of entertainment. It will blaze bright for the business and community leaders, influencers, and icons. They are supporting the museum as it launches its $1 million mission-driven fundraising campaign in fine style.

The celebration takes place Sunday, October 26, 2025. It starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa.

Event sponsors include the Broward County Cultural Division, Barbados, Island TV, Accordia Shipping, the Broward Bar Association, the Jamaica Tourist Board, and the African American Research Library and Cultural Center.

Tickets and more information at islandspacefl.org/fiyah

The Mission

Island SPACE stands at an inflection point. Public arts dollars are shrinking just as the museum’s impact grows. It must keep a small, dedicated team running operations, expand capacity, and plan for a larger long-term home.

The charge is clear: sustain operations now, strengthen staff to meet demand. Also, secure a space worthy of this community’s story. This gala lights the path—and fuels the work ahead.

Guests will hear this mission firsthand from the museum’s founders. They will also hear through a powerful keynote by Marlon Hill, attorney, civic leader, and longtime Caribbean cultural advocate. A partner at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, Hill has spent decades empowering diaspora communities. He builds bridges between civic institutions and cultural initiatives and champions Caribbean community issues across South Florida.

$1 Million Fundraising Drive

This pivotal moment marks the launch of Island SPACE’s $1 million fundraising drive—fueling greater sustainability and laying the foundation for a new, state-of-the-art home by 2027.

Supporters can participate through a pre-event silent auction. They can also join a “Buy-a-Brick” campaign. This contributes directly to the building fund. An in-event donation drive is another option, or donate anytime via islandspacefl.org.

“This evening is an embodiment of the cultural work we’ve done over the past five years and a prelude to the path along which we see our future unfolding,” said co-founder David I. Muir. “On this night, we’ll share our vision with many of our stakeholders—while also showing them an amazing time.”

Event Highlights: A Night of Caribbean Splendor

The cocktail hour will set the tone for the evening. It features steelpan melodies from Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, alongside Brukins Entertainment performers bringing Caribbean folklore characters to life.

Guests will glide down a movie-premiere-style red carpet, sip cocktails, bid on silent auction treasures, and capture their looks at the 360° photo booth.

At 6:00 p.m. sharp, co-hosts Papa Keith and Neki Mohan will open the formal program. They will ignite the room with a high-energy drumming and dance spectacle by Delou Africa Dance Ensemble. They are joined by runway models in avant-garde couture by Tanya Marie’s House of TM.

Dinner will feature live music by LaVie, whose soulful vocals in English, Spanish, Creole, and Patois will serenade guests as they dine.

A multilingual “Clash of Cultures” spoken word performance by Frank!e Red Wordz (Dominican Republic), Mori Taiye (Jamaica), and Ben Francois (Haiti) will fuse rhythm, language, and purpose. This occurs before the presentation of the Island SPACE ICON Awards, honoring Commissioner Hazelle Rogers, Braulio Rosa, Gepsie Metellus, and Lesly Simon.

The night will close with the high-voltage sounds of DJ GQ of SiriusXM and Y100, keeping the dance floor ablaze until the final moments.

The community is invited to join Island SPACE on Sunday, October 26th for an unforgettable evening of elevated cultural expression, extraordinary company, and FIYAH!

For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, visit islandspacefl.org/fiyah.