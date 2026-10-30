Island Roots to Global Routes Links Caribbean, Florida Businesses at Miami Expo

Caribbean trade mission brings entrepreneurs to South Florida for business networking and U.S. market opportunities Nov. 16-19.

MIAMI — (Black PR Wire) – South Florida businesses can meet Caribbean entrepreneurs at a free business networking expo Nov. 16 in Miami, part of a trade mission aimed at expanding commercial ties between the region and the United States.

The opening ceremony and Business Networking Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The event launches the “From Island Roots to Global Routes Business Expansion Mission and Expo,” scheduled for Nov. 16-19 at PortMiami 1015 N. America Way, Miami.

Caribbean trade mission targets U.S. markets

The mission brings together businesses from St. Maarten and Saint-Martin, Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Anguilla. Organizers say the program is intended to help island enterprises explore new markets and build international business relationships.

Supporting organizations include the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Martin (CCISM), the Aruba Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bonaire Chamber of Commerce (KvK Bonaire) and the Curaçao Investment & Export Promotion Agency (CINEX).

The mission’s planned activities include business networking, workshops, tours and site visits. The program is designed to connect Caribbean entrepreneurs with business contacts and practical information about international expansion.

Miami business networking and import-export opportunities

For South Florida companies, the expo offers a chance to meet prospective Caribbean partners and learn about their products and services. Organizers identify distribution, sourcing, professional services and import-export trade as areas for potential collaboration.

How to attend or exhibit at the Miami expo

We invite businesses, entrepreneurs, distributors, investors, service providers and business organizations to attend. Companies can also inquire about registering for table space to showcase their products or services.

Admission to the Nov. 16 opening ceremony and expo is free.

For attendance details, table registration, mission participation email [email protected].