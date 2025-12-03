Island Holiday: Escape to The Bahamas This December

NASSAU, Bahamas – With temperatures hovering in the low 80s, December in The Bahamas offers the perfect escape from the chill of winter. It also provides relief from holiday stress. The island invites visitors to embrace the easy rhythm of island life as turquoise waters kiss the shore. Additionally, the infectious beat of Junkanoo (the vibrant national cultural festival of The Bahamas) fills the island air.

Here’s what’s new for travelers planning a December escape:

More Ways to Reach Paradise: Expanded Air Connectivity and New Routes

Tradewind Aviation adds new scheduled charter routes from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Marsh Harbour (MHH) and North Eleuthera (ELH) starting 11 Dec. 2025, running through April 2026.

Starting 20 Dec. 2025, Delta Airlines will increase flights to Nassau with new nonstop service from New York, Atlanta and Miami. Travelers in the Midwest will enjoy the new daily nonstop flights from Detroit to Nassau. This service will run until April 12, 2026. Those flying from Minneapolis can now easily reach the capital of the island nation on Saturdays this winter.

From 5 December 2025 through 10 April 2026, Air Canada will launch new nonstop flights from Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport (YOW) and Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) to Nassau.

resumes weekly nonstop flights to Nassau from multiple U.S. cities starting 18 Dec. 2025. JetBlue is adding a new daily flight from Boston (BOS) to Nassau (NAS) beginning 18 Dec. 18, 2025, just in time for the holiday season. With increased direct service to the islands, passengers can easily and conveniently plan their escape from the typical New England winter weather.

Upcoming Events

Christmas in Downtown Nassau: A Bahamian Holiday Experience – This holiday season Downtown Nassau will be transformed into a Bahamian Christmas wonderland, with Bay Street and Arawak Cay brought to life by twinkling lights, vibrant decorations, and a stunning Christmas tree. Residents and visitors can look forward to a festive atmosphere filled with local charm and holiday cheer. A special tree lighting ceremony will be held on December 1 with a Junkanoo rushout to end the night in true Bahamian fashion.

Regatta Park in George Town erupts into a sea of twinkling lights as the massive community Christmas tree is lit. The evening features local school performances, steel-pan renditions of holiday classics, a visit from Santa arriving by boat, and the crowning of Little Miss Exuma Christmas. Fireworks over Elizabeth Harbour cap the night. Bahamas International Film Festival (7 Dec – 14 Dec ) – This festival will mark its 20th anniversary from December 7–14, 2025, with a week-long program across Nassau and Harbour Island. The milestone event will feature international film screenings, cultural activations, educational forums, and the festival’s signature “island hopping” experience. This year, BIFF will honor acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie with the Sir Sidney Poitier Tribute Award and recognize actor Sawyer Spielberg with the Shining Star Tribute. Events will be hosted at some of The Bahamas’ most iconic venues, including John Watling’s Distillery, Baha Mar ECCHO Gallery, Goldwynn Resort, and Valentine’s Resort & Marina.

This highly anticipated annual Christmas pop-up hosted by beloved Bahamian brand ‘I Is A Bahamian Bey’, returns for its 5th year bigger and more vibrant than ever. Taking place on Sunday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB), this year’s edition embraces the theme “Gern to da Island”, inviting attendees to celebrate Bahamian culture and creativity from across the archipelago. The event will feature 30+ local artisans with premium holiday gifts, culinary favorites from Bahamian food vendors , specialty cocktails, interactive group activities, and hands-on experiences including pottery making and bush tea blending. Guests can also enjoy the Tingsmas Passport experience, collect unique island stamps, and receive access to the NAGB museum and more, making it the ultimate cultural holiday marketplace. New Year’s Eve at Atlantis Paradise Island & Baha Mar (31 Dec.– 1 Jan.) – Two of the Caribbean’s biggest parties happen just minutes apart. Atlantis turns its entire resort into a neon wonderland with international DJs, celebrity performers and fireworks launched from the Royal Towers. Baha Mar counters with a black-tie optional gala, rooftop parties and a midnight firework show synchronised to live music. Both end with the sky painted in colour and the ocean reflecting a million sparks.

Looking Ahead

Exuma Junkanoo Parade – Georgetown, Exuma (3 Jan. 2026) – Enjoy the final cultural celebration of the festive season. Feel the pulsating beat of the goat skin drums while you visually feast on the brilliant colours and evocative dancing of the Junkanoo rush!

Korn Ferry Great Exuma Golf Classic Tournament (11 – 14 Jan. 2026) – An exciting four days of Pro/Am competition on the spectacular Greg Norman designed course at Sandals Emerald Bay. Come and enjoy the nail-biting tournament on the most scenic course in the region.

Promotions and Offers

Escape to this all-villa hideaway on stunning Emerald Bay with endless ocean-view infinity pools, private beaches and uninterrupted Exuma tranquility. Stay 4 nights and get 15% off, stay 5 nights and get 20% off, or stay 6 nights or more and receive 25% off. Book by 31 Jan. 2026; travel through 31 March 2026.

Dive into 1,400 acres of turquoise luxury, from the 40,000-square-foot ESPA spa to Baha Bay’s lazy river. Ignite your island holiday with up to 30% off rooms and suites, plus a $150 food & beverage credit, $50 cabana credit, and $100 catamaran credit. Kids five years and under eat free, making it a steal for multigenerational magic. Reserve by 7 Dec. 2025 for travel through 20 Dec. 2026. Or opt for the Escape to Paradise Package: 15% off plus $100 F&B credit, with the same kids-eat-free perk—book by 20 Dec. 2025.

Channel high-energy vibes at SLS with the Black Friday, SLS Style deal: 30% off the best flexible rate, kids five years and under eat free—book by 3 Dec.2025 for stays from 17 May 2026 to 7 Nov. 2026. For December stays, enjoy a free third night at SLS Baha Mar. This offer is valid for stays from September 1 to December 7, 2025. Kids eat free during your visit. Experience the fun at the resort with rooftop infinity pools and 11 dining options. You can try Asian fusion at Fi’lia or beachy bites at Drift. Plus, you have easy access to Baha Mar’s large casino, which is 100,000 square feet.

Book four, five, or seven nights in select rooms at Rosewood Baha Mar and score one complimentary night, blending barefoot elegance with the resort’s serene sands. Enjoy up to 30% off suites and villas. This offer includes a dedicated butler, a fully stocked pantry, and up to $800 in resort credits. It’s perfect for spa days or private dinners. Or unlock the Milestone Moon, Suite Escape, which includes 30% off newly renovated residences plus a $500 resort credit. All these deals are valid now through December 2025 (select dates; book soon). Savour Rosewood’s refined touch amid 18-hole golf, a Forbes Five-Star spa and oceanfront yoga at dawn.

Island Focus: Grand Bahama Island

Where Adventure Meets Easy Living

Just a 35-minute flight from Florida, Grand Bahama remains one of the easiest and most diverse islands to reach. Freeport and Lucaya deliver duty-free shopping, lively nightlife, and waterfront dining. Meanwhile, the East and West Ends offer miles of untouched beaches and world-class bonefishing flats.

Stand-out experiences include:

On the horizon:

Six Senses Grand Bahama arrives late 2026 – a $250 million wellness-focused resort with 70 villas, a private beach club and farm-to-table dining woven into the island’s natural landscape.

This December, make your holiday memories against a backdrop of turquoise seas and Junkanoo drums. For complete event details, flight schedules, and current offers, visit www.bahamas.com.