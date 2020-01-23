Island Cycling: 5 of the Best Bike Trials in the Caribbean

If you’re headed on a Caribbean vacation and love cycling, you have plenty of options. Learn about five of the best bike trails in the Caribbean.

Are you one of the 47.5 million Americans that cycle regularly? You don’t have to be without your favorite hobby on a cruise!

Many cruise companies offer what are known as bike cruises. These let you explore the very best bike trails that the world has to offer, with all the comfort of a cruise ship!

The Caribbean is a particular favorite. Who hasn’t ever dreamed of cycling up Caribbean mountains? Crest the peak, and gaze out over a vista of palm trees, pure blue ocean, and rainforest.

Paradise is real, and the best way to see it is by bike.

In this article, we’re going to look at the best bike trails in the Caribbean. Ready to learn why you need to go on a bike cruise? Then read on!

Tinker’s Trail, St. Lucia

You can have so much fun on an eastern Caribbean cruise. Visiting St. Lucia is a treat, and this incredible trail is one of its best-kept secrets.

David “Tinker” Juarez designed nine incredible trails that you can follow. Largely situated in the Anse Chastanet resort, these trails are incredible for new and veteran bikers alike.

Its routes climb through a sensory delight of green woodland and ground bedecked with orchids. You’ll get a real taste of St. Lucia’s history too, with the trail winding past colonial ruins.

Blue Mountain Bicycle Tour, Jamaica

The Blue Mountains of Jamaica feature some of the best bike trails on this side of the world. Many tour operators offer trips into these Caribbean mountains, including a stop off for lunch and a cup of the world-famous Blue Mountain coffee.

Expect to see waterfalls, jungle, and views that will take your breath away. If it’s a clear day, you may even be able to see Cuba, which is over 100 miles away!

Cayman Cave Trek, Cayman Islands

If you’re a history buff, you’re going to love this trail. Get a bike from one of Grand Cayman’s bike rental shops, and enjoy a trip through the East End.

After exploring this area’s sights, you’ll follow the trail up to the Crystal Caves. This trail is bound to be one of your bike cruise’s highlights!

Viñales, Cuba

Cuba bicycle tours are the best way to see this incredible island. The town of Viñales is nestled in the Cordillera de Guaniguanico mountains.

You can expect to see wonderful local architecture, caves, rivers, and spectacular views from atop the mountains. This town is popular with tourists, but few cycle in the area. Expect to have one of the best bike trails on the island to yourself.

The Railway Trail, Bermuda

Another of the best bike trails for history buffs, this trail is suitable for experienced and novice riders.

Following a former railway track, you’ll cross the island from east to west. Expect to see incredible views across parkland and sunkissed pink beaches. Some operators also offer guided tours that stop off on the beach, letting you catch some rays!

The Best Bike Trails in the World are Waiting for You

The Caribbean plays host to the best bike trails in the world. If you love warm weather, spectacular scenery, and verdant nature, a bike cruise is for you.

Want to find more of the world’s best trails? Look at our travel section!