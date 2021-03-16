Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Mississippi?

In the year 2018, Mississippi became one of the first states to legalize sports betting. This major decision has changed the course of events for all sports betting activities across the US and Mississippi. Legalizing the said activity allowed local governments to formulate their own rules and regulations around the subject matter.

Since it was made legal, the law only allows in-person betting that is situated at physical casinos and sportsbooks recognized by the authorities. Betting online and in other on-site locations was not made legal in Mississippi as of that time. However, states across the US have changed their laws regarding sports betting since then.

Mississippi’s Online Sports Betting

After three bills aiming to expand the state’s sports betting to mobile accessibility, Mississippi fails to pass these bills following its legalization. The state is adamant about keeping their sports betting in Mississippi in recognized casinos and sportsbooks. Online betting is not yet allowed in the state despite its initial leading response to the sports betting legalization.

The legalization of offline sports betting occurred less than three months after the US Supreme Court revoked the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act or PASPA. Gold Strike and Beau Rivage were the first two casinos ever to accommodate the sports betting activity occurring in the state. Afterward, all the other casinos followed, allowing the industry to prosper nonetheless.

Legal Limitations

With the current legal terms, only particular licensed casinos were allowed to cater sports betting. Other casinos who wish to offer sports betting are required to apply for a license from the Commission. Casinos without the proper licensure or application documents were not allowed to handle such activities.

Moreover, electronic sports betting (different from mobile or online sports betting) is permitted in Mississippi. As long as you are on the grounds of a licensed casino and are at least twenty-one years of age, you can participate in the activity. Betting on online sports through unregulated websites may have dire consequences.

Sports Betting Revenue

Since the August 2018 legalization, the state has garnered over $103 million in revenue and $12.4 million in taxes on the $890 million wagered. As of 2020, the state continues to earn a whopping $43 million in sports betting revenue and $5.2 million in taxes. Without the mobile expansion, the state continues to make a lot of money through its 24 operating casinos.

However, with the online sports betting legalization proposal, it might hit an even more significant amount. The sports betting industry continues to generate an immense revenue amount for the state, despite being slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its monthly handles seem to grow every year, despite experiencing major and minor setbacks.

Sports To Bet On

With Mississippi’s great sporting tradition, it opens up a wide variety of sports to choose from for online bettors. Some include College football which is very popular in the state and has a few National Titles involved in the competition since the early 1960s. Other sports include Baseball, which also has a healthy history in the state.

Mississippi has a variety of sports teams and competitions that you can bet on. As long as you can follow the rules and regulations, such as betting online in licensed casinos with only physical and electronic betting tactics and following the age restriction protocols, you should enjoy the healthy benefits of sports betting in the state of Mississippi.