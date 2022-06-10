Is Online Gambling in Florida Going to Be Legal Soon?

Is Sports Betting Legal in Florida?

Florida sports betting was supposed to be legal as of October 2015, but a number of lawsuits seem to be holding things back. The Seminole Tribe and Florida governor Ron DeSantis filed briefs in September in support of the gaming compact in the state.

After this happened, the Seminole Tribe did launch a Hard Rock Sportsbook app but was taken down after a month of operation due to a lawsuit. With the Seminole Tribe contesting the lawsuit, sports betting is currently in a state of limbo.

Latest Florida Sports Betting News

There is no longer any state-Seminole sports betting agreement due to a federal judge’s ruling that the Florida gaming compact violates IGRA.

The state of Florida has consequently halted online and in-person sports betting, and mobile wagering is unlikely to continue until at least 2023. The Seminole Tribe is still challenging the court decision as of March 2022.

There appears to be a growing consensus among Floridians that they would welcome the legalization of sports betting, but it won’t happen until at least 2023.

Offshore Sports Betting in Florida is Legal

Despite the fact that Florida prohibits online betting, there are ways to bypass that. Many internet bookies have made it possible for Floridians to gamble on their favorite sports they would otherwise be unable to do. All of this is made possible thanks to offshore betting sites.

Florida Sports Teams to bet on

Few states in the United States have as many professional sports teams as Florida. 11 major league teams and 11 national championships may be found in Florida’s Sunshine State between Tampa Bay, Miami, Florida, and Jacksonville.

As if that weren’t enough, the University of Florida is known for winning national championships in many sports. The men’s and women’s sports teams of the University of Florida have won 42 championships between them in 10 different sports.

Florida Panthers

There is no ice at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise City, but hockey fans can still enjoy top-level action at this indoor arena in the Greater Miami area.

However, the Panthers have yet to make a Stanley Cup appearance in their 30-year history, which places them in the shadow of their more legendary state neighbors, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are one of the most recognizable names in American sports, and their finest leaping occurred throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973 avenged Miami’s 1971 thrashing by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1971 championship game.

With Dan Marino at quarterback, Don Shula steered the New York Jets to two more AFC Championships in the 1980s. However, both times they were defeated.

There hasn’t been much else for fans at Hard Rock Stadium to get excited about since then, unfortunately.

Miami Heat

While the glory days of the Dolphins are long gone, the recent triumphs of the Miami Heat have brought back a sense of pride to the state’s largest metropolis. This century’s FTX Arena has hosted some of the greatest players of all time, including the likes of Kobe Bryant and Dwayne Wade.

Dwayne Wades, Shaquille O’Neal, and America’s new favorite sports star, LeBron James helped lead the Miami Heat to an NBA title. Between 2005-06 and 2019-20, the Miami Heat reached the NBA finals six times, winning three championships.

Orlando City SC

With Kaka as their first designated player after establishing in 2013, the former World Cup winner’s midfield prowess could not bring Orlando any success.

To their credit, the last two years have at least seen football played in the postseason. The team’s most recent high point is reaching the quarterfinals of the MLS Cup.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars should have at least two AFC Championships in their trophy case if it weren’t for regular playoff hurdles from the New England Patriots.

As recently as 2017, the Jaguars made it to within one game of the Super Bowl for the second time in a long period of relative obscurity for the team’s fans. The Patriots, headed by Tom Brady, have other plans, as they prevailed 24-20 in a close game.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have made two trips to the NBA Finals and have had some great players wear the Magic jersey, but they have yet to win a league championship. Shaquille O’Neal is still a household name in Orlando, and fellow center Dwight Howard nearly led his team to a national title in 2008-09.

Only a handful of playoff appearances can be traced back to the Lakers’ narrow defeat on that occasion.