Is it worth buying an electric car?

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular every year. However, not all drivers are ready to quickly switch to a new type of car. Doubts tend to arise from stereotypes associated with cars. In this article, we will look at the advantages and disadvantages of a car, after which you can use the electric car savings calculator and purchase a car.

The main features of electric cars

The advantages of electric vehicles are reduced maintenance costs, noise reduction, variety of options, environmental friendliness, and maneuverability. But there are also problem areas – a shortage of lithium, difficulties with battery disposal, difficult delivery conditions, and others. Below we consider what are the features of such transport, what are the advantages and disadvantages of electric vehicles.

The main reason for the emergence of electric vehicles was the need to reduce the harmful effects on the environment. These vehicles are completely free of emissions and carbon monoxide. But, in addition to environmental friendliness, there are other advantages of electric vehicles:

Reducing fuel costs.

To travel by transport, it is enough to charge the car from a special outlet, even in the parking lot, anywhere. This is especially important against the backdrop of consistently rising prices for diesel and gas.

2. Noise reduction.

Considering the advantages and disadvantages of electric vehicles, we must not forget the issue of loudness. The electric motors accelerate very smoothly and quietly.

3. Ease of maintenance.

Electric motors do not have spark plugs, oils, or other potential components that can fail and need to be replaced.

4. A large assortment.

As the demand for electric vehicles increases, so does the number of models. People understand their advantages, and manufacturers are increasingly offering new options, special programs, and discounts.

5. Safety.

Modern electric vehicles have a full range of systems to protect the user. For example, in the event of an accident, the sensors give the command to turn off the battery, which protects against additional injury.

6. Trend.

Recently, electric cars are in vogue, so more and more famous people prefer such cars. Gradually, ordinary people are also switching to electric cars.

7. Convenience for the city.

The main plus is the overall efficiency of electric vehicles when driving in urban mode. Even with a small power reserve, there are no difficulties with recharging and operation.

8. Greater motor resources.

The electric car engine lasts longer, which is a definite plus. The main condition is proper operation and timely charging.

One of the main advantages of an electric car is not only efficiency, as many people think, but also improved maneuverability. This is possible due to the more compact dimensions of the vehicle. It is also worth noting the presence of an electromagnetic brake that increases the level of safety.

The main disadvantages of electric cars

For correct conclusions, it is necessary to consider the pros and cons of electric vehicles. We have considered the advantages above, so we will briefly dwell on the disadvantages:

A small number of points for charging the car.

Their number is steadily increasing both in the US and in Europe, but the development of the infrastructure itself is still in its infancy.

2. Limitation on speed and power reserve.

For many drivers, this disadvantage outweighs all the advantages. So, budget electric vehicles on a single charge can travel no more than 124-142 miles.

3. Loss of time.

It can take up to 8-10 hours to fully charge the battery, which should be taken into account when planning a long trip. That is why such cars are not suitable for long journeys. They are more focused on urban use.

4. High price.

Despite the increase in supply and demand, the average cost of electric vehicles is higher than conventional cars. This feature often overlaps the advantages of transport.

5. Difficulties in cold weather.

A characteristic problem of electric vehicles is a faster discharge when traveling in sub-zero temperatures due to the characteristics of the battery. In such weather, the car has to be charged more often.

Which is better: an electric car or a car with an internal combustion engine

Above, we briefly reviewed the advantages of electric vehicles over gasoline cars in terms of environmental friendliness, safety, and economy. If we compare these modes of transport in detail, the following criteria are considered:

Price.

With an increase in the range, the price of electric cars is gradually decreasing and approaching the level of classic models. If we talk about the characteristics, then at an identical price, the gasoline version with an internal combustion engine will win.

2. Saving.

In terms of cost reduction, the advantages of electric transport are obvious. It is enough to charge a “green” car, but an ordinary car will have to be refueled for real money.

3. Service.

The main advantage of electric vehicles over internal combustion engines is the ease of operation. Electric motors do not require cleaning, changing spark plugs, topping up oil, and performing other work. Moreover, for several years such motors generally work without intervention. But keep in mind that after five to seven years you will have to invest in replacing the battery, this is a considerable expense.

4. Other factors.

In terms of comfort, ease of operation, and safety, electric vehicles win. They are equipped with many modern systems that protect the driver and passengers from various surprises. In terms of comfort, the use of an electric car is also a plus, because you can enjoy an absolutely quiet ride. But here each person has his own preferences, because many, on the contrary, like the noise from under the hood.

Wrapping up

For operation in a city where there is the necessary infrastructure for charging, an electric car is the best option. If you like to travel long distances, it is better to choose a more traditional option. If you are thinking about selling your junk car and buying a new one, contact JunkCarsUs. The company will help you quickly sell your old car and buy a new one, including helping you calculate how much you can save by buying an electric car.