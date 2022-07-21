Investors Given Assurance that Now is the Time to Invest in Jamaica

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has given assurance to investors that now is the time to invest in Jamaica as a destination.

Speaking at the official opening of the ROK Hotel Kingston, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Downtown, Kingston on Tuesday (July 19), Minister Bartlett assured the stakeholders of the “soundness of the investing in Jamaica”, as well as their “decision to open at this particular time in our development as a country and as a destination”.

Future-Proof Jamaica

The Tourism Minister stressed that “Jamaica has, over the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, sought to do one thing only, to future-proof this destination, building resilience against disruptions”, adding that the “future-proofing involves marketing new markets and diversification” among other things.

Mr. Bartlett noted that the disruptions that have caused the cessation of tourism has now subsided a little and we are entering a period where activities are buzzing.

Expansion of Hilton Hotel

Acknowledging the expansion of the Hilton Hotel brand across the Caribbean, Minister Bartlett said has observed that the Hiltons “diversify well” adding that it is “exciting news” to have the newest of its brand in Jamaica, especially at this time of recovery.

Meanwhile, in thanking PanJam Investment Limited for its investment in destination Jamaica, Minister Bartlett said he is “excited about the prospects of changing the game and the way we have operated in tourism” adding that “we have to collaborate, cooperate, and grow and recover together”.

The ROK Hotel Kingston, which sits on the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Kings Street, in Downtown, Kingston and overlooks the Kingston Harbour – the seventh largest natural harbour in the world, includes168 rooms, residential opportunities and meeting spaces for businesses, restaurant, and a fitness centre among other amenities.

The ROK Hotel Kingston is owned by PanJam Investment Limited and is being managed by Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company.