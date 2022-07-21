National News

Investors Given Assurance that Now is the Time to Invest in Jamaica

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Time to Invest in Jamaica
Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses the audience at the official opening of the ROK Hotel in Downtown, Kingston.

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has given assurance to investors that now is the time to invest in Jamaica as a destination.

Speaking at the official opening of the ROK Hotel Kingston, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Downtown, Kingston on Tuesday (July 19), Minister Bartlett assured the stakeholders of the “soundness of the investing in Jamaica”, as well as their “decision to open at this particular time in our development as a country and as a destination”.

Time to Invest in Jamaica
Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses the audience at the official opening of the ROK Hotel in Downtown, Kingston.

Future-Proof Jamaica

The Tourism Minister stressed that “Jamaica has, over the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, sought to do one thing only, to future-proof this destination, building resilience against disruptions”, adding that the “future-proofing involves marketing new markets and diversification” among other things.

Mr. Bartlett noted that the disruptions that have caused the cessation of tourism has now subsided a little and we are entering a period where activities are buzzing.

Expansion of Hilton Hotel

Acknowledging the expansion of the Hilton Hotel brand across the Caribbean, Minister Bartlett said has observed that the Hiltons “diversify well” adding that it is “exciting news” to have the newest of its brand in Jamaica, especially at this time of recovery.

Meanwhile, in thanking PanJam Investment Limited for its investment in destination Jamaica, Minister Bartlett said he is “excited about the prospects of changing the game and the way we have operated in tourism” adding that “we have to collaborate, cooperate, and grow and recover together”.

Investing in Jamaica - Hilton ROK Hotel
Officially Open: Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left) congratulates Executive cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the ROK Hotel in Downtown, Kingston on Tuesday (July 19).
Also pictured (from left) are: Senior Vice President, Development, Latin American and the
Caribbean, Hilton, Juan Corvinos; Managing Director, Development, South America and the
Caribbean, Hilton, Pablo Maturana; Chief Executive Officer of PanJam Investment Limited, Joanna
Banks; General Manager of ROK Hotel Kingston, Jaap van Dam; Minister of Finance and the Public
Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke; and (from right) Chairman of PanJam Investment Limited Stephen Facey, Senior Vice President, Luxury and Lifestyle Hotels, Highgate, Marco Selva, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Highgate, Mahmood Khimji, and Executive Chairman of PanJam Investment Limited, Stephen Facey.

The ROK Hotel Kingston, which sits on the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Kings Street, in Downtown, Kingston and overlooks the Kingston Harbour – the seventh largest natural harbour in the world, includes168 rooms, residential opportunities and meeting spaces for businesses, restaurant, and a fitness centre among other amenities.

The ROK Hotel Kingston is owned by PanJam Investment Limited and is being managed by Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Albert Daniels, Stakeholder Engagement Senior Manager for the Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers

ICANN spearheads initiative to build Internet economy in the Caribbean

February 21, 2018
Japan and Jamaica to Celebrate Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day

Japan and Jamaica to Celebrate Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day

January 7, 2019
Jamaica Celebrates JAPEX 2019 with Positive Outlook

Jamaica Celebrates JAPEX 2019 with Positive Outlook

September 13, 2019
Ozan Sevimli, World Bank Representative for Jamaica: World Bank Approves US$70 Million to Support Jamaica’s Fiscal Sustainability and Resilience

World Bank Approves US$70 Million to Support Jamaica’s Fiscal Sustainability and Resilience

March 19, 2020
Back to top button