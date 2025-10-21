International Robotics Competition: Team Jamaica’s Journey

Washington, DC – High school students from across Jamaica have been preparing, since June, to represent their schools and country at the 2025 FIRST® Global Challenge. This event is set to take place in Panama City, Panamá, this coming October 29 to November 1.

FIRST® Global “Boot Camp”

The Jamaican students’ preparation for the Panama City competition included participation in an intensive FIRST® Global “boot camp.” This year’s team going to Panama City includes students from Campion College, Hillel Academy, Immaculate Conception High School, Kingston College, and Mannings School.

The delegation also includes two coaches, one chaperone, and two representatives from the Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (USA), Inc. (UJAA).

Robotics Olympics

FIRST® Global Challenge, often referred to as the “Robotics Olympics,” is a prestigious event. High school teams are invited from over 190 countries—representing diverse backgrounds, languages, religions, and cultures—to compete in an international robotics challenge.

UJAA President, Donovan Wilson, says that the competition is designed to inspire students to apply creativity, teamwork, and critical thinking. They are tasked to design and build a robot from a standard kit of parts.

Each year’s challenge draws from the 14 Grand Challenges for Engineering. These are identified by the National Academies of Engineering in the USA, UK, and China. The 2025 game, Eco Equilibrium—the 9th annual tournament—will challenge teams to develop innovative solutions. They will use emerging technologies to explore, understand, and preserve biodiversity in their nations.

Donations For Team Jamaica Robotics

Since its inception in 2017, Team Jamaica Robotics has benefited from the full support and sponsorship of UJAA and its member alumni associations across the Diaspora. As the competition continues to travel around the world, the cost and logistics have grown significantly.

Donations are always welcome, to help cover expenses such as registration, airfare, visas, meals, accommodation, and team uniforms.

For the past three years, individual alumni associations have also contributed stipends to assist students with incidental expenses.

To make a donation, please visit www.ujaausa.org.

This year, UJAA extends special thanks to the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for their generous support.

Through ongoing partnerships, UJAA ensures that every student—regardless of economic background—can learn, collaborate, and proudly represent Jamaica. This effort is in keeping with the true spirit of FIRST® Global.