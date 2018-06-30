International Reggae Day Honours UK Reggae Trailblazers

Kingston, Jamaica – International Reggae Day (IRD) in association with BritishBlackMusic.com honours 8 noteworthy trailblazers who have contributed to the development of Reggae in the UK.

The awards will be presented during the IRD Conference being held at the UCL Institute of Education in London on July One.

International Reggae Day 2018 Honourees

Legacy Award – Windrush Generation for courage of their legacy which made a way for future generations in the UK and was a catalyst for the growth and success of Jamaican music and culture in the UK and beyond. Award to be received by the Black Cultural Archives

Trailblazer Award – Trojan Records on the milestone of its 50th Anniversary In recognition of the vital role it has played in promoting the best of Jamaican music in the UK and worldwide.

Trailblazer Award – Jet Star Records In recognition of the vital role it has played as an independent label in promoting the best of Jamaican music in the UK.

Trailblazer Award – Millie Small in recognition of her groundbreaking success with My Boy Lollipop which opened the door for the international success of Jamaican music and subsequently launched Island Records as an major independent record label.

Trailblazer Award – Tony Washington for his contribution to the building of the UK Reggae industry as a songwriter and artiste since the 1960s.

Trailblazer Award – Mikey Campbell for his contribution to the building of the UK Reggae industry through his work as a sound engineer, producer, label owner and artist manager.

Trailblazer Award – record label owner Popsy for his continuing efforts as a record retailer for over 40 years and his contribution to establishing Harlesden as the centre of Britain’s Reggae industry.