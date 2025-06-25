International Reggae Day 2025 Builds Global Momentum

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With the theme “One Love. One Voice. One Day.”, International Reggae Day (IRD) 2025 is striking a powerful chord across continents, rallying fans, creatives and media partners to celebrate Reggae’s global message of unity, truth and cultural pride. On July 1, the world will once again tune in to honor the music and movement born in Jamaica and embraced across the globe.

“Reggae music emerged from the grassroots and became a soundtrack for justice, unity and truth. International Reggae Day is a powerful reminder of what can happen when music becomes movement,” said Andrea Davis, Founder and Producer of IRD. “This year’s theme reflects the strength of collective action – one love, one voice, one day – amplified across cultures, countries and communities.”

Influence of Reggae Music

“IRD isn’t just about a single day. It’s a groundswell. We’re seeing communities across the world, from Asia to the Caribbean to Africa showing up and adding their voice,” said Lisa-Ann O’Gilvie, Co-Producer of IRD 2025. “It’s a moment to celebrate Reggae’s global legacy and a call to keep the fire burning.”

This year’s theme calls for everyone to act together. As tensions grow in many parts of the world, IRD 2025 invites people everywhere to share one love and raise one voice. Join a 24-hour celebration that crosses borders, genres, and generations. Whether through music, media, art, online content, or local gatherings, everyone can join in the global chorus.

IRD Pull Up

A strong moment of global unity will happen with the IRD Pull Up at 11:55 AM Jamaica time. Reggae fans from all over the world will pause, play, and pull up together. They will broadcast Bob Marley’s “One Love” and Dennis Brown’s “Love & Hate” on radio stations, sound systems, and digital platforms.

This synchronized activation honors the spirit of Reggae, the legacy of two icons and the power of music to uplift and connect us across time zones, languages and borders.

Now in its 31st year, IRD continues to grow in reach and resonance. Over 30 countries have officially signed on as IRD partners, including Argentina, South Africa, France, Brazil, China, Mexico, Indonesia, Zambia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Anguilla, India, and Namibia, reflecting the true diversity and cultural connectivity of Reggae music culture.

Global Media Festival

From Kingston to Cape Town, London to Lima, this year’s Global Media Festival will feature curated programming, artist spotlights, radio takeovers and community-led events that uplift Reggae’s enduring legacy and fresh possibilities.

Media houses and event organizers in cities worldwide have confirmed special activations, adding their voice and energy to this global wave.

In Jamaica, special forums are hosted with JARIA and Edna Manley College. They will include a Music Professionals Only Workshop. There will also be a panel event called “Roadmap for Reggae’s Future.” This event will be live streamed around the world.

A third special event live and online, in collaboration with Threads of Us , will take place at the Bob Marley Museum, spotlighting the convergence of music and film in grassroots storytelling as part of the Building A Film Come-Unity series.

Popular Kingston culture hubs such as Tuesday Service Live at The Compound and Kingston Night Market will also mark the day with immersive live music experiences.

In the UK, the Harlesden Bassline collective will stage events including the Roots Rock Reggae Walk, Voices Around the Reggae Tree, and a panel discussion on The Influence of Reggae Music at Harlesden Library.

In Mexico, PullItUp Radio will host a 24-hour Reggae stream along with a showcase of 20 local artists across Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Global Awards

This year’s IRD celebration has a new feature. It includes two special global awards. These awards honor the values of Reggae culture. They recognize extraordinary leadership and impact.

Winnie Mandela Humanitarian Award

The Winnie Mandela Humanitarian Award started in 2024. It was created with support from her family. The award was given to Hon Dr. Mrs. Rita Marley at the IRD LunaLite Drone Show and ceremony in Florida last year. This award honors people whose work shows the values of love and justice found in Reggae music.

Peter Tosh Rebel With A Cause Award

This year, the first Peter Tosh Rebel With A Cause Award will be given. It is in partnership with the Peter Tosh Foundation. This award honors strong leaders who inspire change. Their work aligns with Reggae’s spirit of revolution.

#OneDropChallenge

Fans are not just watchers; they are a key part of the movement. Everyone can join the #OneDropChallenge. You can wear your Reggae colors, plant a Reggae tree, post your IRD tribute, or host a local celebration. Whether you are a DJ, a podcaster, a teacher, or a fan playing music, you have a role on JulyOne.

Visit www.ireggaeday.com to sign up, access official content on JulyOne, and get listed on the global schedule.

Let the world hear your voice.

One Love. One Voice. One Day.