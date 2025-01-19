International Reggae and World Music Awards 2025 Nominees

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Sean Paul has received seven nominations for the International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA). The event will be on March 30 at the Coral Springs Center For The Arts.

On January 15, Ephraim Martin announced the nominees in 40 categories. He is the founder of this annual event. The event first took place in Chicago in 1982.

Key International Reggae and World Music Awards Nominations

Sean Paul

The 52 year-old Grammy winner earned calls for Entertainer of The Year, Recording Artist of The Year, Best Crossover Song (Ba Ba Bad with Busy Signal and Kybba), Best Caribbean Entertainer, Most Active Reggae/Dancehall Social Media Entertainer and Best Music Video (Unavailable with Davido, Ding Dong and Musa Keys).

YG Marley and Shenseea are nominated in five categories, with Buju Banton and Spice named in four categories. Winners will be selected by voting.

YG Marley

YG Marley is the son of Grammy winner Lauryn Hill. He is also the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley. YG is nominated for several awards. These include Best Male Vocalist and Best Song for “Praise Jah in The Moonlight.” He is also up for Best Crossover Song for “Awuke” with Davido. Additionally, he is nominated for Best New Entertainer and Best Music Video for “Praise Jah in The Moonlight.”

Shenseea

Shenseea’s calls are for Best Album/CD (Never Gets Late Here), Best Crossover Song (Work me Out featuring Davido), Best Female Dancehall/Rap Artiste, Most Popular Collaborated Song (Lick featuring Megan Thee Stallion) and Most Active Reggae/Dancehall Social Media Entertainer.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Singer Audley Rollen will get a Special Diamond Lifetime Achievement Award. This award honors his 65 years in the music industry. Rollen is also an ordained pastor. He began his career in 1957 on the Vere Johns Opportunity Hour, a popular talent show in Jamaica.

Audley started recording music in the mid-1960s. He was part of important groups like The Hippy Boys and Youth Professionals. Some of his hit songs are Repatriation Is A Must, Hallelujah, and Never Knew Love Until You.

Calypsonian Lord Rhaburn of Belize, Jamaican actor Oliver Samuels and Jamaican roots singer Everton Blender, will also receive awards for careers of 70, 55 and 40 years, respectively.

Martin worked as a journalist in the United States and Jamaica for over 50 years. He started the IRAWMAs shortly after moving to Chicago.