International Netball Classic Launches Global Dance Challenge

SOUTH FLORIDA – The International Netball Classic is excited to announce the launch of the International Netball Classic Dance Challenge. This is a vibrant, high-energy social media campaign uniting sport, music, and culture on a global stage. Moreover, this exciting initiative is proudly supported through strategic partnerships with VP Records. These partnerships highlight Jamaica’s rich cultural influence while engaging audiences worldwide.

The Dance Challenge brings together netball enthusiasts, dancers, and creatives of all ages to celebrate athleticism, rhythm, and global connection. Furthermore, participants are invited to submit their best dance videos inspired by netball movement, Caribbean flair, and community pride. As a result, they will showcase the powerful intersection of sport and culture.

Internationally recognized reggae artist Shuga serves as the official spokesperson for the challenge, lending her voice and influence to encourage youth participation, creative expression, and cultural exchange. Her involvement reinforces the challenge’s commitment to youth talent development, empowering young people through sport, music, and digital creativity.

“At its core, this challenge is about more than dance,” said a spokesperson for the International Netball Classic. “It’s about community development, celebrating diverse cultures, and providing a platform for young talent to be seen and celebrated on a global level.”

The International Netball Classic Dance Challenge underscores the growing global appeal of netball while fostering meaningful engagement across continents. Participants from around the world are encouraged to join, share, and represent their communities—reinforcing the sport’s expanding international footprint.

Prizes and full participation details are available on the official website. Follow the movement, join the challenge, and help spread the rhythm worldwide. For more details on the challenge, visit the International Netball Classic’s official online platforms.

For more details on the challenge visit: https://intlnetballclassic.com/juniors/dance-challenge-2026/