International Expert on Tourism Security to Arrive in Jamaica

Dr Peter Tarlow will arrive in Jamaica, Sunday, January 6th

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett has announced that highly regarded tourism security expert, Dr Peter Tarlow, will arrive on the island on Sunday to join the team carrying out the intensive security audit of the tourism sector.

The audit of all hotels and attractions is being led by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCO), as part of efforts to ramp up the island’s destination assurance programme.

“I look forward to welcoming Dr Tarlow to the island, as his visit comes at a crucial point in the development of our product. We must safeguard the key aspects of destination assurance such as security, safety and seamlessness of our tourism product.

Dr Tarlow and the team will help us take a step in the right direction and provide insight in legislation that may be implemented to make the industry safer, as well as help us develop a new programme on how to better relate and interact with international guests,” said the Minister.

Dr Tarlow, as well as Global Rescue — a leading global provider of medical evacuation, repatriation and security extraction services for individuals, enterprises and governments — will join the audit and partner with Jamaica’s tourism Destination Assurance Managers to construct a new architecture for tourism ethics and visitor safety.

The Tourism Working Group, which was recently established by Minister Bartlett to conduct a comprehensive review of issues in the sector, and is headed by PriceWaterhouseCoopers Senior Partner, Wilfred Baghaloo, will also be a part of the process.

The security audit, which is to be completed by the first half of 2019, will identify gaps and ensure that the destination remains safe, secure and seamless for visitors and locals alike.

Security arrangements are part of the licensing requirements for many sector operators and significant weakness or breaches will result in tough sanctions. So far, over eight properties have been audited.

During his visit, Dr Tarlow will: conduct preliminary data assessment and conclusion; provide an overview of survey instrumentation and application methodologies and develop key performance indicators. He will also conduct a Tourism Safety and Security Seminar for relevant stakeholders.

Dr Tarlow is a scholar in the area of tourism safety, a consultant for the tourism industry, and the founder of Tourism & More Inc. He is the author of ‘Event Risk Management and Safety’ and teaches ‘tourism safety’ to police chiefs around the world.

He has also worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the United Nations World Tourism Organization among other recognized institutions.