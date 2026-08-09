InterCaribbean Airways Supports Caribbean Tourism Leaders Conference

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The Caribbean Tourism Organization has named interCaribbean Airways the official airline partner for the 2026 State of the Tourism Industry Conference. As a result, delegates and CTO members will receive a 25% discount on flights to Georgetown, Guyana, for the Oct. 5-9 event.

The partnership aims to expand regional participation and improve access. It supports tourism leaders, policymakers, and private-sector executives. In addition, it includes aviation officials, media, and other delegates traveling across the Caribbean.

“We are proud to partner with the Caribbean Tourism Organization as the official airline partner for SOTIC 2026,” said Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways. “As a regional airline, interCaribbean Airways is committed to strengthening connectivity across the Caribbean and making it easier for tourism leaders and stakeholders to come together to shape a smart, sustainable and inclusive future for the region. We look forward to welcoming delegates traveling to Georgetown for this important conference.”

Theme: “Tourism Futures: Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive”

SOTIC, the Caribbean’s premier tourism gathering, will be held under the theme “Tourism Futures: Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive.” The conference brings together ministers, commissioners, tourism directors, private sector leaders, aviation executives, media, and other stakeholders. They will examine the opportunities and challenges shaping the region’s tourism future.

“Regional connectivity remains one of the most important issues facing Caribbean tourism, and this partnership demonstrates the critical role collaboration and accessible air travel play in bringing our region together,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, secretary-general and CEO of CTO.

“The support of interCaribbean Airways will help ensure broader participation and enrich the important conversations taking place at this year’s conference.”

Delegates will receive the interCaribbean Airways discount code upon registration.

For more information, visit https://sotic.onecaribbean.org/.