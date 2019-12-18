Inspiring Book on Family, Who’s Your Daddy? What Every Son Needs To Know

MIAMI – Looking for an inspiring book to read over the holidays? Who’s Your Daddy? What Every Son Needs To Know takes you on a journey with author Kevin Davis Sr. through his life and lets you in on his conversation with his son. The transparency of his story pulls you in and makes you not want to put the book down.

The life skills and wisdom imparted can be used for every parent wanting more for their child. You will learn the importance of family, the importance of investment, establishing generational wealth, and the importance of financial literacy.

Author Statement by Kevin Davis Sr.

It was as if I was promised tomorrow the day I saw my son being born, but having a son at the age of 51 left me in fear that my time was short.

So inspired by a love so intense, I began this journey to journal my life and guide him. I knew if I died tomorrow, he would be financially secure; however, I needed him to know who his father truly was in the event I didn’t make it to his 18th birthday. I hope my journey inspires all parents, not just fathers, to never again leave their future generations without an inheritance or a legacy of greatness.

How do you fit writing into the rest of your life (and fit the rest of your life into your writing)?

I have a regimen. I get up every morning between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. I start writing with a goal to empty whatever I’m feeling onto the canvas while the world’s white noise is silent, and my clarity is at its peak. Writing is my life, so putting my pen to the paper is like putting on a pair of comfortable slippers.

Did you ever feel like giving up along the way? What kept you going?

If anyone knows me, there’s no quit in this dog. Giving up suggests that you have run out of options, but when you truly analyze the choice between stopping and moving forward, it’s a no brainer. I have always been able to build a bridge or create a ladder-type person. I have also always been creative, and writing is my biggest outlet. When all else fails and my worlds are in a state of unrest, I can calm myself by pushing the pen between the margins.

What did it feel like when you became a father?

It was like I was suffocating all my life in a selfish existence, hoarding love in perpetuity until my son was born. Then the flood gates opened and showered my existence, and from it grew another heartbeat outside my chest.

Why are fathers important?

There is an entire school of thought that is missing when a father is absent in a child’s life, not to mention that all lessons learned have to be a matter of trial and error. Fathers need to be present to install certain principles and the lessons that can only come from experience. Without this mentorship, it creates a void that a child spends half of his or her life looking for. This is an emptiness I wouldn’t wish on any child.

As a father, is there anything you do that would surprise people?

I think the only thing that would shock most is how much I am involved as a father. No one doubted I would make an exceptional dad; they are just shocked at how I fit being a dad into my rocket ship lifestyle. I did a 360 once my son KJ was born. My priority is to provide and be present, as I spent the first seven years of my life without a father figure.

What does your writing workspace look like?

It looks like a warm spot in my bed at 4 a.m. with one eye open typing into my memo pad on my iPhone.

Your favorite sentence from another writer.

Simon Sinek, “leaders, make people feel safe.”

What was the hardest part of writing your story for you?

The emotional content, digging through the remnants of my past, and trying to face down my truths was the hardest.

As a first-time author, what challenges did you face in your writing process, and how did you overcome them?

I didn’t experience any challenges because I had no interference. By the time people found out I was writing my book, it was 75% done. I didn’t want opinions or suggestions as this was my story and very personal.

What advice would you give to other aspiring authors who might be struggling to revisit personal traumas or tragedies?

This is a hard one, as I had to face and deal with challenges along the way personally. So, telling others how to deal with their personal baggage is not in my wheelhouse. I would let my past defeat my future – as simple as that!

What’s the primary takeaway you hope readers get from Who’s Your Daddy? What Every Son Needs to Know?

Let’s stop leaving our generations on empty without an inheritance or guidance. I hope to inspire a greater need for fathers to leave a template for our children and the stories of their lives. So much of our history has been destroyed and diluted. I hope my book will provide a model to help foster an authentic platform for those stories told by us for our children.

What or who inspires you?

My wife and my son are my oxygen, and creating a legacy that rewrites my family’s history books for the better is a driving force.

With self-publishing making it easier than ever for authors to create a published book, what advice would you give authors taking the self-publishing route?

Never do it for money, do it for the love and purpose behind it. Don’t try and reinvent the wheel; the blueprint has already been laid out. Do your research and keep quiet about your plans and execute them. You are doing something that most will never do, so say less, do more, and write your passion.

About Kevin Davis, Sr.

Kevin Davis Sr. is a native of Brooklyn, New York, who spent much of his childhood reciting original poems and rhymes, influenced by the hip hop craze like any other inner-city child in the 80’s.

As a young boy, he remembers filling up his day with superhero comic books, sitcoms, and black-and-white films.

Davis always had a great passion and knack for writing, but never in a million years dreamed of being an author. At the age of 52, deeply inspired by the birth of his son, he began to produce writings.

Who’s Your Daddy? What Every Son Needs To Know, his debut memoir was originally self-published in October 2019.

He’s currently at work on the next books in a series intended to be a roadmap for his son and the generation to follow. His goal is to write 50 books before the age of 70. He hopes his readers enjoy his journey as much as he is having fun writing it.

“There is something special about an inspired pen, and as long as I’m inspired to create, teach, and tell my story, I will continue to use God’s blessing,” says Davis.

