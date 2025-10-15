MIAMI – The Grammy Award-winning reggae legends Inner Circle, known worldwide as The Bad Boys of Reggae, are setting the internet ablaze once again. Their iconic hit “Bad Boys” — the RIAA Platinum anthem made famous by the COPS TV show and the Bad Boys film franchise. This franchise has now surpassed $1 billion in global box office gross. Consequently, it has sparked a new viral phenomenon: the #FootPursuitChallenge.

#THEFOOTPURSUITCHALLENGE

The trend has exploded across social media, surpassing 2 billion views on all platforms. Creators (MrBeast), couples, cops, and celebrities (Jessie James Decker) join in on the fun. The premise? One person gets a five-second head start before their partner chases them — all set to that unforgettable “Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?” hook. The playful mix of competition, comedy, and connection has captivated audiences worldwide.

When MrBeast jumped into the challenge (watch the clip here with over 120 million views), the momentum skyrocketed. Since then, the trend has racked up more than 1 billion TikTok views. It also received 770 million views on Instagram, 300 million on YouTube, and 350 million Spotify streams. The trend continues with 6 million monthly listeners and counting. Inside Edition reported on the trend (watch the clip here).

For over five decades, Inner Circle has defined the global sound of reggae. Formed in Kingston, Jamaica, brothers Ian and Roger Lewis built a legacy of timeless hits. Their uplifting performances continue to inspire fans across generations.

Their breakout hit “Bad Boys” became a pop culture staple. Meanwhile, “Sweat (A La La La La Long)” remains a worldwide favorite. It is now certified Gold in the U.K., more than 30 years after its release. The band’s energy and message of love and unity have earned them fans on every continent.

Street Naming

Now based in Miami, Inner Circle’s impact extends beyond music. The city recently honored the band with a street naming — “Bad Boys Bad Boys” — located in Liberty City along NW 71st Street and 18th Avenue. The ceremony, attended by city officials, fans, and the band members, celebrated their enduring influence on reggae and community culture.