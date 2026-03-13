Inner Circle’s “Bad Boys” Achieves Platinum Status: A Reggae Milestone

MIAMI – In early March, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Inner Circle’s iconic hit “Bad Boys” had achieved platinum certification. This signifies over one million units sold in the United States. This prestigious milestone marks another high point in the band’s remarkable journey. Moreover, it reaffirms the song’s place as a timeless anthem in reggae and pop culture.

Band Member Perspective: Harvey on Popularity and Relevance

Keyboardist Bernard “Touter” Harvey, who joined Inner Circle in 1974, expressed gratitude for the song’s continued resonance. This comes nearly six decades after the band’s formation. “It’s incredible to see ‘Bad Boys’ still connecting with new generations,” Harvey noted. He emphasized that Inner Circle’s music brings together fans of all ages, creating a multi-generational community that spans continents and cultures.

Song Background: From Kingston to Global Fame

“Bad Boys” was first released in 1987 on Inner Circle’s One Way album. Its infectious rhythm and memorable hook quickly caught the attention of audiences worldwide. The song also gained massive exposure as the theme for the long-running TV show Cops. As a result, its popularity amplified in both the United States and Scandinavia.

In recent years, “Bad Boys” experienced a resurgence as the title track for four blockbuster movies starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, further cementing its status in entertainment history.

Band History: Roots, Resilience, and Influence

Inner Circle was formed in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1968 by brothers Roger and Ian Lewis. The group found early success in the 1970s with renowned vocalist Jacob Miller. His dynamic presence helped shape their signature sound.

After Miller’s untimely passing in 1980, the band relocated to Miami. They forged a new path while honoring their Jamaican roots.

Over the years, Inner Circle has continued to influence the reggae scene with hits like “Sweat (A-la-la-la-Long),” inspiring artists and fans alike.

Legacy and Recognition: Hits, Honors, and Ongoing Impact

Beyond “Bad Boys,” Inner Circle’s catalog includes several international hits. This reflects their versatility and enduring appeal.

In 1994, the band’s excellence was recognized with a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. This accolade solidified their place among the genre’s legends. Today, their music continues to resonate, bridging generations and keeping reggae’s spirit alive.

As “Bad Boys” celebrates platinum status, Inner Circle stands as a testament to reggae’s global influence. The band also shows the power of a song to unite people across time and place. Their legacy is built on innovation and resilience. Therefore, the band’s story is far from over—its rhythm still pulses in the hearts of fans worldwide.