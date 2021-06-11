Initiative Launched to Improve Health of South Florida’s Caribbean-Americans

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Caribbean-Americans take the spotlight in June as the Caribbean Diaspora Healthy Nutrition Outreach Project (CDHNOP) presents a myriad of menus and education programs focused on improving health and promoting wellness.

CDHNOP seeks to improve the overall health of South Florida’s Caribbean-Americans, combating prevalent diseases. Including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity by promoting exercise and a healthier diet. Especially, as South Florida is home to around 75% of the state’s Caribbean immigrant population.

The research found these prevalent diseases are directly associated with nutritional patterns of this select group.

The Caribbean Diaspora Healthy Nutrition Outreach Project (CDHNOP) at Nova Southeastern University aims to improve the health and lives of Caribbean immigrants and their families. It is led by Dr. Farzanna Haffizulla, the Trinidadian-born Principal Investigator and Chair for the Department of Internal Medicine at NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The project partners with Caribbean serving organizations and researchers of Caribbean descent. For more information on the NSU Caribbean Health initiative, please visit: https://nsucaribbeanhealth.com/)

At the launch, Dr. Farzanna Haffizulla shared vital statistics on the Caribbean immigrant population in South Florida. Such as 41% of Caribbean immigrants in the US live in Florida. According to the 2013-2017 Census data, 80% of all Caribbean immigrants in Florida live in the tri-county area. This includes, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

Initiative Launch

At the launch, Antigua and Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador Causion shared his journey surviving stage 3 colon cancer. Kamila McDonald, CEO of The WellFit Club also took the opportunity share her journey towards better health, fitness and nutrition.

There will be a host of health and wellness initiatives taking place in the City of Lauderhill spearheaded by Commissioner Melissa Dunn.