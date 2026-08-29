Ingrid Murray’s Story of Love, Loss, Resilience and a Second Chance

After building a successful business, raising a family, experiencing profound loss and spending nearly three decades apart, New York-based Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray has married the man who first captured her heart when she was 20.

NEW YORK — For Ingrid Murray, the weekend of August 16 was about more than turning 50. Instead, it was a celebration of a life that has taken her through entrepreneurship, motherhood, marriage, loss and reinvention. Moreover, it was followed by an unexpected return to a love she thought belonged to another chapter.

One day after her grand 50th birthday celebration, Ingrid married Dwight Omar Morris in an intimate ceremony at Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers, New York. The wedding was surrounded by immediate family and close friends. Notably, the couple exchanged vows 28 years after they first began their relationship as young adults.

How They Fell In Love

Their story began when Ingrid and Dwight were 20 and 21. They fell in love, but the realities of starting out as a young couple eventually proved difficult. Financial pressures contributed to the end of their relationship, and the two went their separate ways.

They would each marry, establish careers and build families of their own. Yet their early relationship left them with a history that would become significant decades later.

Their paths crossed again two years ago, after the death of Ingrid’s late husband and business partner, Courtney George Murray, in June 2024. Meanwhile, Dwight had also experienced the end of his marriage. Their reconnection began as a friendship, with the two offering each other support as they navigated difficult periods in their lives.

Over time, that friendship developed into something more.

The couple decided to revisit the relationship they had begun nearly three decades earlier, this time as adults who had experienced marriage, parenthood, professional success and personal loss.

Family Connection

They also had a family connection that had endured throughout the years. Ingrid and Dwight share a daughter, Tori, 27, who serves in the U.S. Navy. Their daughter is now part of a story that spans almost three decades. This story stretches from her parents’ early relationship to their decision to build a life together again.

The marriage also represents a new chapter for Ingrid at a pivotal point in her professional life.

As CEO of Prospect Cleaning Service Inc., the New York-based commercial cleaning and building maintenance company founded by Courtney, Ingrid took on leadership of the business following his illness. Afterward, she went on to establish herself as an entrepreneur in her own right.

Under her leadership, Prospect has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, the company expanded its work during the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for sanitization and commercial cleaning services increased.

Today, Ingrid is continuing to grow the company while preparing to publish her first book and pursuing new business opportunities, including a potential New York State health and hospital services contract.

The contrast between the two chapters of her life is striking. The woman who first fell in love with Dwight was a young woman trying to establish herself. In contrast, the woman who married him 28 years later has built a company, experienced the loss of a husband and business partner, and developed a public profile as an accomplished Jamaican entrepreneur.

That history gives their wedding its particular significance.

This is not simply a story about two people who reunited. It is about two people whose lives continued independently for almost three decades before circumstances brought them back into each other’s orbit.

All About Timing

For Ingrid, the timing could hardly be more fitting. She entered her 50th year having already built a considerable legacy. Now, alongside the business she continues to grow and the book she is preparing to publish, she has added another unexpected chapter to her story. This chapter includes marrying her first love nearly 30 years after they first fell for each other.