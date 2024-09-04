SOUTH FLORIDA – Golden Krust – the premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group with over 115 locations in North America – just launched their new Jerk Chicken Sandwich.

The newest addition to Golden Krust’s menu, the Jerk Chicken Sandwich is made with a juicy, grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection with Jamaican jerk spices, topped with crispy vegetables and Golden Krust’s famous jerk sauce, all nestled between a freshly baked coco bread bun.

It is now available at Golden Krust locations in Florida, Texas, New York, and Maryland, with additional locations to be announced soon.

“Our new Jerk Chicken Sandwich is a testament to our commitment to innovation and authenticity. Our spicy jerk chicken and soft coco bread are guest favorites, so we combined them with fresh lettuce, melted cheese, tomato, and our signature jerk sauce to create a unique, filling, and flavorful sandwich. This new menu item celebrates the rich flavors of Caribbean cuisine while offering something fresh and exciting for our loyal Golden Krust supporters. We can’t wait for everyone to try this one-of-a-kind creation.” – Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing at Golden Krust

Golden Krust Rewards App

The sandwich, along with other Golden Krust items, is also available for delivery and pickup via Golden Krust’s newly revamped Golden Krust Rewards App. Accessible online or via the app, customers can earn rewards at their participating neighborhood Golden Krust restaurants, such as $5 off when you spend $50, one free patty with your first purchase after downloading the app, and the ability to order ahead for pickup and delivery.

Golden Krust aims to bring a taste of the Caribbean to the world, and is celebrating their 35th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 1989, the family-run operation has grown from a single location in Bronx, New York (which is still operational) to more than 115 locations throughout North America, and grocery products in 22,000 stores.

Golden Krust is beloved for their signature Jamaican patties, of which they produce more than 50 million patties per year, in addition to popular steam table options on their menu like Jerk Chicken and Oxtail, as well as a full assortment of Jamaican baked goods, including their signature Easter Bun and Spice Bun.