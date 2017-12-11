India Sweeting and Charles Anderson win Fashion Face of the Bahamas 2018

NASSAU, Bahamas – In another dynamic collaboration, the Bahamas’ Profiles98 Model Management Agency and Magazine in partnership with Saint International (Jamaica) Ltd., the leading model agency in the Caribbean hosted it’s second ‘ Fashion Face of the Bahamas ’ workshop and model search.

‘Fashion Face of the Bahamas’ showcased 16 females and 3 male up and coming models and three of the Bahamas’ elite designers that have represented the Bahamas on numerous international runways.

The “Fashion Face of the Bahamas” workshop and runway finale was held December 1st-3rd at the Warwick All Inclusive Hotel, Paradise Island.

Profiles98 collaborated with corporate Bahamas and Bahamian fashion insiders to teach participants about the behind the scene business of fashion and what it takes to shine on the global runway.

Spearheading the health and wellness segment of the seminar was, Ashley Fraser, Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Operational Manager at Jemi Health and Wellness.

“It was important to educate the models about lifestyle change as its relates to the world of fashion – making them aware that being healthy matters in this business and the importance of not starving themselves”. DeEdra Gibson of Hair Care Parlor taught the models about the importance of caring for their natural hair and embracing the natural curls.“

The Fashion Industry craves the perfect blank canvas – so the more natural they are the better. “Complementing this segment was a series of video presentations on detoxing and maintaining healthy glowing skin.

Profiles98 Magazine has been showcasing local and international models for eight years and has found that the one thing every model hopeful needs to know is that, “it is not just about taking pretty photos or walking in a show –models must be educated about the standards of the business, to ensure that when they go beyond the Bahamas and partake in fashion shows, or photo shoots they are ready.”

In an effort to bring this message home in a real way, sessions were lead by Bahamian Designers Kristen Dklypse and David Rolle who are living the experience.

During these sessions models were introduced to areas such as model castings, what to expect backstage, the runway and what is expected and what to expected during a photoshoot. Our third speaker, the Bahamas’ number one Lifestyle, branding coach, Fashion Photographer and Profiles98 Magazine Creative Director, Scharad Lightbourne spoke to the models about the importance of capturing great photos and the roll social media plays in the Industry.

Closing out the seminar series was Dewight Peters, CEO of Saint International Model Management.

Peters first spoke to the models about the different genres of modelling – from high fashion, to print and to commercial campaigns. Wanting to get to know the models a little better, Peters conducted a one on one interview with each model that included a runway walk through.

Fashion Face of the Bahamas Final Showcase

After two exciting days of seminars and model screenings the event concluded with an exclusive runway presentation where the winners were announced. Fashion Face Of The Bahamas winners: India Sweeting and Charles Anderson.

Coming in second place was Jada Munroe 20, while Ereisha Mackey, placed third. All four winners were signed to Saint International model management and will represent the Bahamas at Saint’s main ‘Fashion Face of the Caribbean’ model search to be held March, 2018 in Kingston.