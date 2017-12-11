India Sweeting and Charles Anderson win Fashion Face of the Bahamas 2018
NASSAU, Bahamas – In another dynamic collaboration, the Bahamas’ Profiles98 Model Management Agency and Magazine in partnership with Saint International (Jamaica) Ltd., the leading model agency in the Caribbean hosted it’s second ‘ Fashion Face of the Bahamas ’ workshop and model search.
‘Fashion Face of the Bahamas’ showcased 16 females and 3 male up and coming models and three of the Bahamas’ elite designers that have represented the Bahamas on numerous international runways.
The “Fashion Face of the Bahamas” workshop and runway finale was held December 1st-3rd at the Warwick All Inclusive Hotel, Paradise Island.
Profiles98 collaborated with corporate Bahamas and Bahamian fashion insiders to teach participants about the behind the scene business of fashion and what it takes to shine on the global runway.
Spearheading the health and wellness segment of the seminar was, Ashley Fraser, Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor and Operational Manager at Jemi Health and Wellness.
“It was important to educate the models about lifestyle change as its relates to the world of fashion – making them aware that being healthy matters in this business and the importance of not starving themselves”. DeEdra Gibson of Hair Care Parlor taught the models about the importance of caring for their natural hair and embracing the natural curls.“
The Fashion Industry craves the perfect blank canvas – so the more natural they are the better. “Complementing this segment was a series of video presentations on detoxing and maintaining healthy glowing skin.
Profiles98 Magazine has been showcasing local and international models for eight years and has found that the one thing every model hopeful needs to know is that, “it is not just about taking pretty photos or walking in a show –models must be educated about the standards of the business, to ensure that when they go beyond the Bahamas and partake in fashion shows, or photo shoots they are ready.”
In an effort to bring this message home in a real way, sessions were lead by Bahamian Designers Kristen Dklypse and David Rolle who are living the experience.
During these sessions models were introduced to areas such as model castings, what to expect backstage, the runway and what is expected and what to expected during a photoshoot. Our third speaker, the Bahamas’ number one Lifestyle, branding coach, Fashion Photographer and Profiles98 Magazine Creative Director, Scharad Lightbourne spoke to the models about the importance of capturing great photos and the roll social media plays in the Industry.
Closing out the seminar series was Dewight Peters, CEO of Saint International Model Management.
Peters first spoke to the models about the different genres of modelling – from high fashion, to print and to commercial campaigns. Wanting to get to know the models a little better, Peters conducted a one on one interview with each model that included a runway walk through.
Fashion Face of the Bahamas Final Showcase
After two exciting days of seminars and model screenings the event concluded with an exclusive runway presentation where the winners were announced. Fashion Face Of The Bahamas winners: India Sweeting and Charles Anderson.
Coming in second place was Jada Munroe 20, while Ereisha Mackey, placed third. All four winners were signed to Saint International model management and will represent the Bahamas at Saint’s main ‘Fashion Face of the Caribbean’ model search to be held March, 2018 in Kingston.
For the final night showcase, the contestants made introductory appearances wearing all black, with braided hairstyles and minimal make-up.
The first collection was Kristen Dklypse versatile reversible swimwear – “Goddess Collection”. Kejuana Beneby custom collection In Bloom” – this collection was shot for Profiles98 Magazine March, 2018 issue – fashion story. David Rolle – House Of Raphelita Bahamas “After 7” collection – one of his pieces was worn by Miss Jamaica Universe Davina Bennett at the Miss Universe Pageant Prelims.
Styling the show was Kejuana Beneby assisted by Kristen and Re-known Bahamian fashion designer David Rolle –House Of Raphelita. Hair styled by Nabila Darville and Seanny Hunter; make-up was provided by Eye Candy Store.
The show featured musical selections by new Bahamian Artists Shon P and Ophine of Savage 100.
PARTICIPANTS
The other contestants who participated in the Fashion Face of the Bahamas seminar and model search were: Antonia Stubbs 20, Tasheda Williams 18, Jade Gray 20, Tyler Gray 17, Jazmine Anderson 17, Elizabeth Sands 19, Alexandria Pinder 19, Taisha Francios 16, Cara Russell 16,Tashara Cartwright 17, Rian Sands 25, Eric Smith and Horatio Flowers.
WINNERS AWARDS
Fashion Face of the Bahamas 2018 winner India Sweeting secures her spot in the regional event held in Jamaica, March 2018. India will also receive 1 year gym membership to Jemi Health and Wellness along with health and nutrition package/consultation at Jemi Health and Wellness, six (6) months natural hair service provided by health hair healthy you salon she also receives a fashion editorial spread in Profiles98 Magazine.
Fashion Face of The Bahamas winner Charles Anderson secures his spot in the regional event held in Jamaica, March 2018.
Runners up Jada and Ereisha will receive: Health and nutrition package/consultation at Jemi Health and Wellness.
OTHER AWARDS
Kristen Dklypse Swimwear winners – Ereisha Mackey and Jade Gray wins the 2018 campaign spread/online look book David Rolle House of Raphelita winner- Cara Russell selected as model muse for the house of Raphelita brand.
Cara will shoot the fashion cover story for the 2018 Fall issue featuring house of Raphelita exclusive collection.
Our special announcement is the Beauty Face Winners for 2018. Brenda Sands and Jada Munroe, both ladies will have the opportunity to shoot beauty spreads for Profiles98 Magazine in 2018.
Profiles98 Magazine will like to acknowledge the sponsors and partners
Saint International, Saint Laurent Global Advertising Model Jenese Roper, Angel Culmer – Fashion Face Of The Bahamas, Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas, Jemi Health And Wellness, The Daily Grind, Emmanuel Rolle – Epic World Records & E-Manni Photography, Allan Jones Photography, Dimitrio Francisco, Jay Isaacs – Savage 100, Artist Shon P, Artist Ophine, Tom Brown Media & Entertainment, Scharad Lightbourne, Kejuana Beneby, David Rolle – House Of Raphelita, Kristen Dklypse, Javotte Bethel – Javotte’s House Of Couture, Apryl Burrows –Apryl Jasmine, Cedric Bernard, Brynda Knowles, Deedra – Haircare Parlor, Cody Rolle –Glow & Glamour, Eye Candy Makeup Store – Head Artist Italia Wilson Assisted By: Dr. Dellareese Taylor, Aliyah, Gaskins, Ashley Clarke, Shadenya Rolle, Trisha Darville – Trd, De-Nature Photography, Lumiere By Kenzi Photography, Bahamas National Trust, Sarah Pratt, Hair By: Nabila Darville – Napturally Nya, Seanny Hunter – Island Curlzz LT
