Independence Day Message from the Prime Minister Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Independence Day Message to the Nation from the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of the 63rd Anniversary of Independence

My fellow citizens,

Today, as we celebrate the 63rd anniversary of our beloved nation’s Independence, we honour the courage, vision, and determination of those who fought to give us the right to govern ourselves, to shape our destiny, and to dream of a brighter future for every man, woman, and child of Trinidad and Tobago.

Independence is not just a historic moment. It is a living promise, a promise of freedom, equality, opportunity, and progress. While we have achieved much in these six decades, we know there is still much more to be done.

We must continue the work of empowering our citizens, creating safer communities, inspiring healthier lifestyles, and opening the doors of opportunity through education and investment. We must work to make Trinidad and Tobago not only a place of rich culture and natural beauty, but also a land of fairness, justice, prosperity, and innovation.

Most importantly, we must encourage in our children the values that will shape a stronger and kinder nation. We must teach them the importance of compassion for one another, of service to country, and of believing in their own abilities. Our children must know that they are capable of achieving all they dream of. To me, that is what independence is truly about; ensuring that the future of our nation is one where every child can grow up in a safer place, where education and opportunities empower them to turn their dreams into reality.

Your government is committed to addressing the challenges we face. We know the road is not always easy, but I want to assure you that we will not shy away from the hard work ahead. I remain dedicated to fixing the problems that affect your daily lives, to creating jobs and opportunities, to supporting families, to protecting the vulnerable, and to ensuring that every citizen has the chance to achieve their fullest potential.

But government alone cannot do it. Each of you has an important role to play in nation building.

Whether as teachers, doctors, farmers, entrepreneurs, parents, or students, your contributions are the heartbeat of our nation. Together, with shared responsibility, we can build the safe, strong, and prosperous country we all envision.

Let us not lose hope. Let us not allow the challenges to divide us. Instead, let us move forward with courage, unity, and faith in ourselves and in each other.

On this Independence Day, I thank you — the people of Trinidad and Tobago for your love, your resilience, and your unwavering support. Together, we can and will achieve greatness and, as we raise our flags high today, let us remember that the red, white, and black are more than colours, they are a reflection of our strength, our unity, and our unshakable spirit as one people. Let us walk boldly into the future, knowing that the best of Trinidad and Tobago is still to come, this is my promise to you.

May God bless each of you, and may God bless our beautiful nation.

Happy 63rd Independence, Trinidad and Tobago!