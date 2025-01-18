Travel

Inclusive Vacation Package: $300 Savings in The Bahamas

Inclusive Vacation Package - Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – From January 13 to February 28, 2025, travelers can book a 4-night (or longer) air-inclusive vacation to The Islands of The Bahamas and enjoy an exclusive $300 instant savings at participating hotels and resorts. Stays are valid from January 14 to June 30, 2025, making it the perfect time to swap snow for sand. Terms and conditions apply.

“The Bahamas has seen tremendous growth in visitors, and this offer underscores our commitment to expanding tourism as a key driver of economic growth,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, The Bahamas’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “By offering an exceptional value to global travelers, we’re not only inviting visitors to explore our diverse islands but also supporting local businesses and fostering sustained economic development across The Bahamas.”

Inclusive Vacation Package

Booking a 4-night (or longer) air-inclusive vacation package with participating tour operators guarantees instant $300 savings, plus the opportunity to combine this offer with other deals for even more value. Travelers can also inquire about added perks like bonus nights, spa credits, and airport transfers when booking through participating tour operators.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing strategy to position The Islands of The Bahamas as a premier global destination,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Through our partnerships with international travel providers, we are creating opportunities for visitors to seamlessly explore the unique attractions, vibrant culture, and breathtaking natural beauty that make The Bahamas truly exceptional.”

The Islands of The Bahamas is the ultimate winter getaway, where adventure, luxury, and relaxation come together for an unforgettable escape from the cold. Take advantage of these major savings by visiting: Bahamas.com/300-off

