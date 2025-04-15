Imagination Unchained: A High-End Cultural Celebration for Juneteenth

LAUDERHILL – Next Weekend Productions, Inc. (NWP) proudly announces the 4th Annual Juneteenth Concert Experience: Imagination Unchained, a transformative two-day celebration of Black heritage, creativity, and freedom. This highly anticipated event will occur on June 20th, 2025, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center and promises to be unforgettable.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the date when enslaved individuals in Texas gained freedom, two and a half years following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. This momentous day symbolizes not only the end of slavery but also the ongoing legacy of Black Americans’ struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.

As Juneteenth’s significance continues to grow nationwide, Imagination Unchained plays a vital role in preserving African American history while celebrating the resilience and accomplishments of Black communities.

The event, emceed by Franky Red, will feature a captivating performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Cande Rivers, whose soulful blend of jazz, soul, and storytelling will enchant audiences as part of the Juneteenth Concert Experience.

The Patra Baker Tech Fund Scholarship will be awarded to support the next generation of Black excellence. Music for the day is powered by Grammy Award-winning producer/DJ EchoSlim.

Tickets will be available at https://www.showpass.com/imagination-unchained-2025/ or visit www.nextweekendproductions.com for additional details.

The success of this event is made possible by the steadfast support of our sponsors and community partners, whose commitment to celebrating Black exceptionalism aligns with NWP’s mission.

Celebration for Juneteenth Community Partners:

500law

Working with NWP as a sponsor of their Juneteenth and other events has consistently been value-packed, inspiring, and unforgettable. Their events are impeccably run, and their team of competent professionals makes us feel like family.” ~ Michael Santucci,- 500law

BankUnited

“As a proud sponsor of ‘Imagination Unchained’: Juneteenth Concert Experience, BankUnited has had the privilege of witnessing firsthand this event’s incredible impact on the community. Each year, Next Weekend Productions continues to push boundaries, creating an unforgettable experience that celebrates culture, creativity, and unity. The dedication and passion they put into every detail of the event is truly inspiring, and we eagerly look forward to supporting their amazing work year after year.”~ Francesca Rivera, MSW ~ AVP, iCARE Sr Program Coordinator – BankUnited

The Our Fund Foundation

“Working with Next Weekend Production on their Juneteenth Concert Experience was gratifying as a funder on many levels. The professionalism of everyone in the organization made the administration of the partnership easy. The quality of the finished product reflected well on our agency. And this year even more than past years, the experience will resonate and provide light and hope in these challenging times.”~ David Jobin President & CEO – The Our Fund Foundation

LPAC

“The City of Lauderhill is looking forward to an amazing 2025 Juneteenth Concert Experience in partnership with Next Weekend Productions. Imagination Unchained will allow the history and culture of Juneteenth to be expressed during this unique, one-of-a-kind event designed to inform, entertain, and embrace all who wish to attend. Next Weekend Productions cultivates vibrant, multi-cultural events throughout South Florida, and we are so pleased to be working with them to honor Juneteenth in Lauderhill.” ~ Amanda Segur, General Manager – LPAC

Cande Rivers, whose music and journey resonate deeply with Juneteenth’s themes of liberation and healing, shares, “Performing at Imagination Unchained is a deeply personal experience for me. It reflects my journey and the legacy of Black music as a force for truth, healing, and freedom. I’m excited to share this moment with the audience.”

Imagination Unchained Concert Info:

Date: Friday, June 20 th – “Imagination Unchained” Live Concert Experience: A Whitney Houston Tribute Performed by Cande Rivers!

– “Imagination Unchained” Live Concert Experience: A Whitney Houston Tribute Performed by Cande Rivers! Ticket Price: $30.00

$30.00 Doors open at 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Show Time: 8:00 pm

The event will also showcase a rich blend of live performances, spoken word, dance, and visual art. Best of all, highlighting Black culture’s diverse and powerful contributions.

Lit Cafe Series

Leading up to Juneteenth, NWP, in collaboration with Starbucks, will present Lit Cafe – Espresso & Expressions, a monthly community conversation series designed to spark inspiration and foster cultural connection.

Event Details:

Dates : April 6, 2025; May 4, 2025; June 1, 2025

: April 6, 2025; May 4, 2025; June 1, 2025 Time : 4:00 PM

: 4:00 PM Location: Starbucks, 850 NW 62nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Main Event:

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2025

Location: Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. The Juneteenth Concert Experience will have live performances, storytelling, and discussions. It will promote cultural exchange and meaningful talks about economic impact, class, and freedom. In a time of ongoing racial injustice, Juneteenth reminds us of the challenges for freedom and equality for everyone.