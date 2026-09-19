“I’ll Be There For The Weekend” Enters GRAMMY® Consideration

BL tha Hook Slaya and Kruziano’s dancehall-inspired release submitted across three major categories

GRAMMY® CONSIDERATION • SONG OF THE YEAR • R&B SONG • BEST R&B PERFORMANCE BY A DUO/GROUP

“I’ll Be There for the Weekend,” the dancehall-inspired collaboration from BL tha Hook Slaya and Kruziano, has been submitted for Grammy® consideration in three categories: Song of the Year, R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance by a Duo/Group. The track was produced by BL tha Hook Slaya. Moreover, Patsy Moler also contributed to the production.

“Kruziano has the versatility and star power to be an extremely special artist—and I believe 2026 will be a breakout year.” — BL tha Hook Slaya, producer

Momentum continues for BL tha Hook Slaya. His music was featured in Anora, the five-time Oscar-winning film. Subsequently, he followed with “Draco” featuring Bounty Killer. He also released “Let Em Know,” a dedication to longtime friend Jah Cure on the WYFL Riddim.

A GLOBAL SOUND. A BREAKOUT COLLABORATION. A GRAMMY®-WORTHY MOMENT.