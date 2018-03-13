IDB Representative to give keynote address at Wedding Expo 2018

GUYANA – The Resident Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Guyana, Ms. Sophie Makonnen will be the keynote speaker at next week’s formal opening of Wedding Expo 2018 to be held at Roraima’s Duke Lodge, Kingston.

Expo 2018, billed for March 23-25, marks the 10th anniversary of the annual showcase of products and services offered for weddings by Guyanese businesses, especially artisans such as dressmakers, jewelers, cake makers and decorators.

This year will see the participation over 40 exhibitors in addition to the wedding ceremony of, and reception for the winning couple of the ‘Race to the Altar’ competition.

“The Roraima Group of Companies is pleased to have the IDB Representative as our special guest and keynote speaker at this our 10th anniversary Wedding Expo since the work of the IDB is quite relevant to the goals and objectives of the event which include the promotion and growth of small business owners and artisans as well as the development of the nation’s tourism sector through the promotion of wedding destination tourism,” says Roraima’s chief executive officer, Capt. Gerry Gouveia.

Gouveia pointed out that the presentation by Ms. Makonnen would set the tone for a successful expo given that the IDB is involved in supporting social and economic development in Guyana.

“It is with a proud feeling of achievement that we at the Roraima Group of Companies welcome our exhibitors, sponsors and the general public to this milestone 10th anniversary Wedding Expo. I am particularly elated by the success stories that have emerged over the past 10 years for small artisans and entrepreneurs as a result of their participation in Wedding Expo. There are new young artisans now springing up all over Guyana who deserve the opportunity which were afforded those who came before them. We must not fail these emerging entrepreneurs,” Gouveia stressed.

Admission to Wedding Expo is free to the general public.

The expo is open to the general public from 5 pm on Friday, March 23 and from 2pm to 11 pm on Saturday, March 24th and Sunday, March 25th.