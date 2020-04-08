ICE Urged To Take Action To Limit Spread of COVID-19 Among Employees & Detainees In South Florida

Following Reports Of Two Employees & Detainee Testing Positive For COVID-19 At ICE Detention Center In Miami-Dade, South Florida Members Express Concern For Detainees & Employees

MIAMI – Today (April 8), U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26), member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, led her colleagues on a letter to Deputy Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Matthew Albence to express concern regarding a potential coronavirus outbreak at facilities in South Florida, especially those held at the Krome Service Processing Center (Krome) in Miami.

The letter urges ICE to immediately expand the use of alternatives to detention (ATD), such as parole or GPS monitoring, to all vulnerable individuals without criminal backgrounds, violent charges, or convictions detained at these facilities.

Additionally, the members are urging ICE to immediately evaluate ATD for all nonviolent detainees who do not pose a public safety risk. U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala (FL-27), Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (FL-23), and Frederica Wilson (FL-24) also signed onto the letter.

See also: Congresswoman Wilson Leads Letter to DHS Urging a Halt to Haiti Deportations

“It is unconscionable that individuals are held in conditions like those at Krome during this pandemic striking the heart of our state and communities,” wrote the members. “A mass tragedy at Krome and other ICE facilities in Florida, including Broward Transitional Center and Glades County Detention Center, can be avoided. The risk to the lives of hundreds of immigrants and federal employees can be mitigated. We urge you to immediately expand the use of ATD, such as parole or GPS monitoring, to all vulnerable individuals without criminal backgrounds or nonviolent charges or convictions detained at these facilities. Additionally, we urge you to immediately evaluate for ATD all nonviolent detainees who do not pose a public safety risk.”

Today, the Miami Herald confirmed that an immigrant previously held at Krome has tested positive for COVID-19. This follows a report published by the Miami Herald yesterday, April 6, indicating that two Krome employees had tested positive for COVID-19, and an April 5 report demonstrating that nearly 50 immigrant detainees were transferred to Krome after the Monroe County detention center abruptly canceled its contract with ICE.

“I am deeply concerned that these facilities in South Florida are on the verge of a major coronavirus outbreak, endangering the lives of not just hundreds of immigrants and employees, but also our entire community,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “The risk is far too high to continue holding detainees is tight quarters with limited protections against disease. In such an unprecedented crisis, we must work to preserve as many human lives as possible.”

The members also requested answers to the following questions:

What precautions is ICE taking to safeguard its detainees and employees from COVID-19 exposure? Is frequent handwashing promoted and facilitated throughout all facilities? Are detainees responsible for the cleaning of the detention facility and, if so, do they have access to CDC approved COVID-19 disinfectant? Are protocols in place to disinfect frequently touched areas, such as phones and bathroom fixtures? Are detainees and employees able to follow the CDC’s guidelines for protecting against the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing? Specifically, are frequently touched surfaces being cleaned and disinfected daily? Are detainees provided access to cloth face coverings and hand sanitizer when soap and water are not readily available? Is social distancing enforced in common areas, such as cafeterias? How many COVID-19 tests are currently available and on-hand at each ICE detention facility in South Florida? Are detainees being routinely monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 infection? Are they being tested if they have flu-like symptoms and are random tests being conducted? How many, if any, detainees and staff have been tested for COVID-19 and how many tested positive? Are any detainees and employees presently in quarantine/isolation or hospitalized as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19? If so, how many? If detainees have symptoms of COVID-19, are they immediately isolated and monitored for worsening of symptoms? What medical staff/services are available to symptomatic detainees?

A copy of the letter can be found HERE .