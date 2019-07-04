I.AM. Jet Centre Set To Improve Saint Lucia’s Aviation Experience

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – Invest Saint Lucia, the island’s investment promotion agencies, is pleased to announce yet another of its efforts coming to fruition. Thanks to their competent and diligent hard work, Saint Lucia’s tourism industry is on the receiving end of yet another remarkable investment opportunity, that of the I.AM. Jet Centre.

Under the terms of the agreement, I.AM. Jet Centre will be a state-of-the-art, fixed-based operation that will provide a premium aviation experience for business, diplomatic and private high-end clients via a world-class terminal compound intended to deliver a concierge guest service package, an efficient customs and immigration station situated immediately after the point of entry, a business centre inclusive of high-speed WiFi access, shower facilities, and a jet fuel supply station.

The proposed project is intended to coincide with the redevelopment of the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) and the terminal, which forms part of the 30-year business model, and promises to generate considerable revenue and return on investment for the island.

The initiative has received generally positive reviews from key stakeholders and the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) feels confident in the mandate provided by the investors as they have enjoyed considerable success with the portfolio of registered Jet Centre facilities across the Caribbean, particularly in Barbados, Jamaica, Grenada, and Tortola.

According to Invest Saint Lucia’s CEO Roderick Cherry, “Investment opportunities certainly abound in Saint Lucia and this latest project proves that the island is serious in its goal to becoming the new mecca for investment in the Caribbean”.