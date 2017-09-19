Hurricane Maria lashes Caribbean Island of Dominica

DOMINICA – The eye of Hurricane Maria passed over the Commonwealth of Dominica last night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning (Sept 19th).

Even while it was still impacting, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit posted the following:

“Initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace. My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains. So, far the winds have swept away the roofs of almost every person I have spoken to or otherwise made contact with. The roof to my own official residence was among the first to go and this apparently triggered an avalanche of torn away roofs in the city and the countryside. Come tomorrow morning we will hit the road, as soon as the all clear is given, in search of the injured and those trapped in the rubble. I am honestly not preoccupied with physical damage at this time, because it is devastating…indeed, mind boggling. My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured.

We will need help, my friend, we will need help of all kinds. It is too early to speak of the condition of the air and seaports, but I suspect both will be inoperable for a few days. That is why I am eager now to solicit the support of friendly nations and organisations with helicopter services, for I personally am eager to get up and get around the country to see and determine what’s needed.”

There has been no updates since, and efforts to reach the island have so far been unsuccessful.

Trinidad and Tobago to offer assistance to Dominica

This morning, the government of Trinidad and Tobago announced it would offer assistance to Dominica. “The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is mobilizing to send assistance to the Commonwealth of Dominica. Currently coordination is taking place under the leadership of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.

It is envisaged that as soon as it is safe, a National Helicopter Services Limited helicopter will be sent to Dominica with Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force personnel.

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is also preparing to send a supply vessel and to take Defence Force personnel as well as supplies up to Dominica.

Later today further announcements will be made as to where the public can drop off goods and supplies to be transported to assist the citizens of Dominica.”